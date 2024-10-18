Rachin Ravindra ton puts New Zealand in command against India

Resuming their innings at 180 for 3, New Zealand extended their advantage through Ravindra’s 134 and Tim Southee’s 65.

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra celebrates after scoring a century during the third day of the first Test against India. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

RACHIN Ravindra scored a crucial century as New Zealand posted a strong first-innings total of 402, giving them a lead of 356 runs against India on day three of the rain-affected opening Test on Friday.

India, in response, were 57 for no loss at tea.

Resuming their innings at 180 for 3 under clear skies at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, New Zealand extended their advantage through Ravindra’s 134 and Tim Southee’s 65.

India will need to avoid their first home defeat to New Zealand since 1988.

At the break, India was trailing by 299 runs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal unbeaten on 29 and Rohit Sharma on 27 not out.

Ravindra, born in Wellington but with roots in Bengaluru, reached his second Test century with a boundary off Ravichandran Ashwin. His innings included 13 fours and four sixes, as he and Southee added 137 for the seventh wicket, putting further pressure on India.

India had earlier been dismissed for 46 in their first innings, their lowest score on home soil. New Zealand’s fast bowlers had taken advantage of overcast conditions on the second day after rain washed out the first.

In the morning session, Daryl Mitchell was the first to go, caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal off Mohammed Siraj for 18. Jasprit Bumrah then had Tom Blundell (5) caught by KL Rahul, as India’s bowlers built pressure early.

Ravindra Jadeja’s spin proved effective as he bowled Glenn Phillips (14) and Matt Henry (8) to leave New Zealand at 233 for 7. However, Southee and Ravindra helped the visitors recover, adding valuable runs before Southee fell to Siraj after lunch.

Kuldeep Yadav wrapped up the New Zealand innings, first dismissing Ajaz Patel lbw, then catching Ravindra attempting a second six after he had brought New Zealand past the 400-run mark.

(With inputs from Reuters)