Website Logo
  • Thursday, May 05, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect set for world premiere at Cannes Film Festival

R. Madhavan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

R Madhavan‘s much-awaited directorial debut, biographical drama Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, will have its world premiere during the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The Palais des Festival premiere will take place during a prime-time slot at 9 pm on Thursday 19th May as part of the celebration of India as the official country of honour at the Cannes Film Market this year – an inaugural tradition that will be continued in future editions.

The launch of the festival tradition is particularly significant during its 75th year, coinciding with 75 years of Indian independence. India’s Ministry of Culture has officially selected Rocketry: The Nambi Effect for its red-carpet world premiere at the prestigious venue.

Actor-turned-filmmaker R Madhavan plays the role of the eponymous Indian scientist, Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist, an aerospace engineer, and has also directed, produced, and written the film.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Speaking about Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’s world premiere at Cannes Film Festival, R Madhavan said, “I’m in a daze! I just started by wanting to tell the story of Nambi Narayanan and I’m unable to believe all that’s happening. With God’s grace, we’ve waited long and I’m grateful and thrilled to watch all the good things happening for the film. As a debut director, my nervousness is making it difficult for me to breathe & all I hope is to make India proud!”

Capturing the iconic ISRO space scientist Nambi Narayan’s story of struggle, determination, and triumph, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, has been shot simultaneously in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and English. Its theatrical WORLDWIDE release, scheduled for 1st July, will also feature Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions.

Staged on a mammoth scale, the film has been shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia, and Serbia. With a powerful ensemble star cast comprising acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, and Ron Donachie and with special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is produced by TriColour films, Varghese Moolan Pictures, and 27th Investments. The film is being distributed by UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies in India and will be distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Benedict Cumberbatch on rumours about Tom Cruise being part of Doctor Strange 2
Entertainment
Natasha Poonawalla rocks MET Gala 2022 in a Sabyasachi sari
Entertainment
Shekhar Kapur: India has to use cinema as soft power to win minds and hearts…
Entertainment
“Let’s not divide the people and country further,” Sonu Nigam on Ajay Devgn’s language row
Entertainment
Aamir Khan to launch his first podcast to promote Laal Singh Chaddha
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan says he’s concerned about the future of son Ibrahim Ali Khan
Entertainment
HIT: The Second Case to arrive on July 29
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn set to resume filming Drishyam 2 in Goa
Entertainment
Sony Pictures to adapt Chetan Bhagat’s hit novel One Indian Girl
Entertainment
Benedict Cumberbatch: Would love to come back to India to interact with ‘first…
Entertainment
No Entry 2 script locked; Salman Khan to begin filming soon
Entertainment
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira opens up about having anxiety attacks
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
A musical book of teenage love, friendship and songs
UK voters head to polls with historic N.Ireland result predicted
Policeman arrested in India for raping alleged gang-rape victim
R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect set for world premiere…
Benedict Cumberbatch on rumours about Tom Cruise being part of…
Natasha Poonawalla rocks MET Gala 2022 in a Sabyasachi sari