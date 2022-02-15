Website Logo
Entertainment

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect gets a new release date

R. Madhavan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

R Madhavan’s much-anticipated film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has locked new release date for its theatrical release.

The film, which was earlier slated to release on April 1, is set to enter theatres on July 1, 2022, in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, English, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The biographical drama traces the life of Indian scientist Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer who was caught in the throes of a spy scandal. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect unveils the truth behind the mystery.

R Madhavan, who was last seen in Maara (2021), took social media and shared the new release date with a special video that has an Indian map and gives a sneak peek into the plot of the film. “Coming to cinemas worldwide 01st July 2022 Rocketry: The Nambi Effect,” the actor wrote.

Apart from playing the eponymous Nambi Narayanan in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Madhavan has also directed, produced, and written the film. It boasts of a terrific star cast comprising of acclaimed international actors Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donaiche along with Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar, and Dinesh Prabhakar. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Kollywood superstar Suriya have special appearances in the film.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has music by composer Sam CS. It has been produced by Tricolour Films, Varghese Moolan Pictures, and 27th Investments. UFO Moviez and AGS Cinemas are distributing the film in India while Yash Raj Films and Phars Films Co will distribute it in international markets.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

