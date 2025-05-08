Skip to content
Grace and glory of qawwali brothers Rizwan and Muazzam Ali Khan

Rizwan- Muazzam on UK Tour and new album

qawwali brothers Rizwan and Muazzam Ali Khan

Muazzam Ali Khan

Monika S Jakubowska
Asjad Nazir
By Asjad NazirMay 08, 2025
Asjad Nazir
A YEAR after Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan passed away in 1997, his sensational young nephews Rizwan and Muazzam Ali Khan delivered a star-making performance at the Womad music festival.

Collectively known as Rizwan–Muazzam Qawwals, they have since, kept their legendary uncle’s remarkable legacy alive through songs, albums and world-class live performances around the globe. This includes regular UK tours, where they have captivated audiences with their exceptional stage presence.

Qawwali brothers Rizwan and Muazzam Ali KhanRizwan Ali KhanEvan Dawson

The dynamic duo returns this month with concerts in Bradford (14), London (18), Birmingham (23) and Bristol (25). The shows will feature a blend of Sufi classics and tracks from their new album At the Feet of the Beloved, along with the UK premiere of music from Chain of Light – the lost Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan album discovered 34 years after it was recorded and released in 2024.

Hailing from a family line of qawwali musicians that spans over five centuries, the brothers are ready to deliver more majestic, hypnotic and deeply joyful performances. Eastern Eye caught up with them to find out more.

Qawwali brothers Rizwan and Muazzam Ali Khan 'At the Feet of the Beloved' their new albumReal World Records

How do you reflect on this musical journey you have both been on?

Rizwan: This journey has been amazing, but also tough and challenging. We had to carry forward our family’s legacy from a very young age. After our legendary uncle Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s death, it was difficult to maintain that level of performance, but we did our best to follow in his footsteps.

What has kept your partnership strong over so many years?

Muazzam: First, we are brothers. We have shared the same vision since childhood – to uphold our family’s reputation, which spans centuries. We have always worked hard, together, to honour that.

What has been the most memorable moment in your journey so far?

Muazzam: The time we spent with our great uncle Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

And during your professional career?

Rizwan: Our debut tour in 1998 – performing at the Womad festival in the UK – stands out. The audience from around the world gave us a wonderful response, even though they did not understand the language. That was the beginning of something very special. You have performed countless concerts around the world.

What does live performance mean to you both?

Rizwan: Live performance means a lot – it connects us with the audience and gives us a chance to entertain them while bringing something fresh each time.

How do you generate so much power on stage?

Muazzam: It is part of our family tradition. This energy has been passed down through generations – it is in our heritage.

What can audiences expect from your 2025 UK tour?

Muazzam: We will perform beloved classics as well as qawwalis from our new album. We will also present qawwalis from our uncle’s recently released album Chain of Light.

How do you feel about performing for UK audiences?

Rizwan: We love performing in UK cities – the audience response is always fantastic, and it feels like our second home.

Muazzam: UK audiences are diverse and very knowledgeable about qawwali music, which makes it even more special.

Tell us about your new album At the Feet of the Beloved.

Rizwan: This album is different from our previous recordings – it features spiritual and contemporary lyrics. We are pleased with the release for two reasons: first, it includes four tracks with distinct flavours; second, it comes after a long gap in pure qawwali albums and coincides with the release of our uncle’s Chain of Light.

How have you handled the pressure of carrying your uncle’s legacy?

Rizwan: As I said, it has been challenging, but we try our best to keep our family’s qawwali tradition alive. No one can be like our great uncle.

Muazzam: We love performing his songs – they are a source of constant learning.

How does it feel to be on stage in front of a live audience?

Rizwan: It has always felt amazing to perform in front of a live audience because of the response they give. Muazzam: I agree – their energy inspires us and pushes us to work even harder.

Do you have any unfulfilled ambitions as a group?

Rizwan: We wish we had more time with our late uncle. But we remain inspired by him and his extraordinary legacy.

What are your future plans?

Muazzam: We plan to collaborate more with leading international artists.

Finally, why should audiences come to your UK shows?

Muazzam: Come for world-class qawwali entertainment, no one performs it quite like the family of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. There will be new songs from our album, and we look forward to seeing you all there.

Catch Rizwan-Muazzam Qawwal at Alhambra Theatre, Bradford (14), Royal Festival Hall, London (18), Birmingham Town Hall (23) and Bristol Beacon (25).

www.asianartsagency.co.uk

chain of lightfamily legacylive performancesmusical journeyqawwali musicianssufi classicsuk tourusthad nusrat fateh ali khanworldclass entertainmentqawwali brothers

