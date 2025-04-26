Skip to content
Pushpa Iimpossible star Indraxi Kanjilal's rise: From Kolkata to TV stardom

The breakout actress opens up about her journey, dream roles, and the secret behind the show’s success.

Indraxi Kanjilal reveals what makes Pushpa Impossible a fan favourite

Asjad Nazir
By Asjad NazirApr 26, 2025
Indraxi Kanjilal made a magnificent transition from modelling to acting by landing a lead role in the hit TV drama Pushpa Impossible. The rising talent from Kolkata has been part of the Sony SAB show, fast approaching 900 episodes, since its launch in June 2022, earning recognition for her compelling performance.

The young actress has become one to watch and laid the foundation for a promising career. Eastern Eye caught up with the terrific TV star to discuss her interesting journey, Pushpa Impossible, hopes, inspirations, and the one challenging skill she hopes to master.

What first connected you to acting?
Watching daily soaps with my mother and grandmother. I was around four or five when I started mimicking scenes at home. Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif were big inspirations. I did not know acting could be a career back then, but I always dreamed of becoming independent by the age of 18.

How do you reflect on your acting journey so far?
When I was younger, I did a lot of advertisement shoots and waited for the right opportunity. During my 12th board exams, I got the chance to work on Pushpa Impossible. I knew it was a great opportunity, so I held on to it. I used to fly to Mumbai for shoots and return the same night to Kolkata for my exams. Since TV shows pay after a few months and I was not earning yet, my dad supported me financially.

What has the experience of working on Pushpa Impossible been like?
It is rare for an actor to land a role from their very first audition without going through struggles. This was my first ever audition, which I gave from Kolkata, and I was selected. I came to Mumbai, and when I first arrived, I was very raw – I did not even know what a two-shot or a single shot was. Over time, I learnt all the technical aspects. Earlier, I would get very nervous when the camera rolled, but now I feel confident. I want to keep learning and growing.

Indraxi Kanjilal shines as Pushpa Impossible breakout star—from Kolkata dreams to Sony SAB fame


What has been your most memorable moment on the show?
The days when I have big emotional scenes are memorable. But the most unforgettable day was my very first one on set. I had lived in Kolkata for 18 years and was new to Mumbai, and was surrounded by experienced actors. I was nervous, but everyone was so warm and welcoming.

Why do you think this drama is popular?
I believe it is the realism of the show that resonates with people. Even our directors encourage us to believe in the scenes rather than simply ‘act’ them. They always say, ‘Do not treat this like a shoot – believe that it is really happening’. I think the audience can feel that honesty.

How do you stay motivated as an actor when working on a long-running show?
I always try to stay motivated and positive. As actors, we meet so many people and portray a wide range of emotions, and I actually enjoy having a busy schedule. In our field, being busy is a blessing – it means you are in demand. That busyness keeps me going, and honestly, I want to stay busy for the rest of my life.

Do you have a dream role?
Yes, I would love to play a strong, intense character with dark feminine energy – something powerful and bold.

If you could master something impossible, what would it be?
If I had to choose something ‘impossible’, it would be the art of staying happy all the time. Although, honestly, I think always being happy might become boring. Life needs both light and dark moments. But if I want something, I will do everything I can to make it happen.

What do you enjoy watching the most?
2000s rom-coms. I love Mark Ruffalo’s films. I also enjoy movies like Legally Blonde and Mean Girls.

What inspires you as an actress?
The desire to keep improving and the hope that one day I will achieve something truly great that makes my family proud.

