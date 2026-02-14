Pubs at risk of conversion under new Labour planning proposals, campaign group warns

Highlights

CAMRA warns change could allow "greedy developers" to convert viable pubs into homes and takeaways. Government insists claims are "simply not true" citing new protections and £5bn Pride in Place programme.

Thousands of British pubs could be converted into flats and takeaways under new Labour planning proposals, the Campaign for Real Ale has warned, accusing ministers of drafting rules that could leave communities without their local pub.

Current planning regulations require councils to protect pubs unless they are unwanted by local communities, with local authorities instructed to "guard against the unnecessary loss of valued facilities."

However, a proposed amendment would limit this safeguard only to the last remaining pub in a village or town.

Paul Ainsworth, CAMRA's national planning policy advisor, told The Telegraph "We strongly object to these plans, which could spell the end for thousands of viable pubs across England.

Without protections for every pub, we risk seeing greedy developers cash in and try to turn pub buildings into other uses like houses, shops or takeaways. This would be devastating for communities, who would lose a vital part of their social fabric."

Communities at risk

Edward Leigh, manager of The George Community Pub in Wickham Market, Suffolk, warned the proposals could also prevent communities from collectively buying pubs in larger villages and towns.

"The idea that only the last pub should be protected from developers would be disastrous," he told The Telegraph, adding that a town of 5,000 people having just one pub "is simply not enough."

The George was bought by the local community in 2016 and reopened in 2025 following extensive development, though Leigh acknowledged the pub was experiencing "tough times" like many in the industry.

CAMRA met with the housing ministry to raise "serious concerns" about the proposed framework, which remains open for consultation until March.

Government defends plans

A government spokesman pushed back strongly, stating "These claims are simply not true. We agree that pubs are vital for communities, which is why our changes to the planning framework give them protections for the first time."

The spokesman added that the government had set out plans to cut business rates for pubs, freeze bills and invest £5 bn through the new Pride in Place programme to give communities powers to purchase assets including pubs.

Meanwhile, former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham separately called for VAT cuts to ease pressure on struggling pub businesses.