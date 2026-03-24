'Project Hail Mary' meets 'Koi… Mil Gaya': Hrithik Roshan and Ryan Gosling spark cross-cultural buzz

Highlights

Hrithik Roshan and Ryan Gosling connect in a rare virtual interaction

Conversation centred on Project Hail Mary and the appeal of science fiction

Exchange draws comparisons with Koi... Mil Gaya

Moment highlights growing crossover between Indian cinema and Hollywood

A rare meeting of cinematic worlds

A virtual conversation between Hrithik Roshan and Ryan Gosling has stirred interest across audiences in India and beyond, bringing together two stars who rarely occupy the same cultural space.

The interaction, their first, quickly gained traction online, with clips circulating widely and prompting discussion about the increasing overlap between global film industries. What might once have seemed an unlikely pairing has instead been embraced as a reflection of cinema’s shifting, borderless reach.

A shared language in science fiction

At the centre of the exchange was Project Hail Mary, the upcoming space drama led by Ryan Gosling. The film follows a lone astronaut who wakes aboard a spacecraft with no memory, only to realise he may hold the key to humanity’s survival.

Hrithik Roshan, who is associated with the film’s promotions in India, reflected on the enduring pull of science fiction, noting how stories set in vast, unfamiliar worlds often return to deeply human emotions.

The discussion also touched on how the genre travels easily across cultures, connecting audiences through shared themes of survival, curiosity and emotional discovery.

More than a promotional moment

Beyond the film itself, the interaction signalled a broader shift. Both actors acknowledged each other’s work, with Ryan Gosling expressing admiration for Roshan’s performances, while Roshan returned the gesture.

Such exchanges point to a growing dialogue between industries, where Indian stars are no longer confined to regional visibility and Hollywood increasingly looks outward to engage global audiences.

An unexpected but telling moment in the conversation was the comparison to Koi... Mil Gaya, Roshan’s earlier foray into science fiction.

The parallel underscored how emotionally driven narratives, whether centred on extraterrestrial contact or space survival, often hinge on the same ideas: isolation, connection and the search for meaning. It is this emotional core, rather than spectacle alone, that allows such stories to endure.

Release and cast details

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary also features Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung and Milana Vayntrub.

Backed by Amazon MGM Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing International, the film is set for an Indian theatrical release on March 26, 2026, in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.