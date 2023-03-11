Priyanka talks about having pay parity for first time in 22 years in Citadel

Priyanka Chopra (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Global icon Priyanka Chopra revealed that for the first time in her 22-year-long-acting career, she had pay parity when she shot Prime Video’s Citadel, created by the Russo Brothers.

The talented actress was in conversation with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke at the inauguration of the South by Southwest Film Festival.

The actor put forward her version with a bit of scepticism. “I might get into trouble for (saying this), depends on who is watching,” she said on Friday. “I have been working in the entertainment industry for now 22 years, and I have done about almost 70-plus features and two TV shows. But when I did Citadel, it was the first time in my career that I had pay parity.”

Citadel is an upcoming big-budget, globe-trotting spy thriller produced by the Russo Brothers and showrunner David Weil (Hunters), and stars Richard Madden (Bodyguard) along with Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka added, “I am laughing about this, but it is kind of nuts, I put in the same amount of investment and work, but I get paid much less. But the ease in which Amazon Studios said, ‘That’s what you deserve, you are co-leads, that’s just fair,’ and I was like, ‘You’re right, it’s fair.’ And I wonder: Did that happen because there are very few female decision-makers in Hollywood? Would that have been a different conversation if a woman didn’t make that decision? Those are not conversations that happened very easily.”

Speaking about her character in the series Citadel, Priyanka said, “Nadia is a complex woman. She bears the weight of the world — as most women do. She doesn’t like to show her real feelings and weaknesses. She’s the toughest one in the room. She’s always the one making decisions, making sure everyone gets home safe. And then you see her vulnerabilities when she’s alone, and I felt the burden of her character, it was just so much fun for me to chew into.”

The series premieres on Prime Video on April 28, debuting with two episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly on Fridays.

