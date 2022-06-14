Priyanka sizzles in purple swimsuit, spends some ‘Me Time’ by pool

Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 14, 2022
The 39-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a video endorsing a travel company that shows her chilling by the pool on a vacation.

Priyanka Chopra (Photo credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Global Icon Priyanka Chopra has mastered the art of excelling in everything she undertakes. Juggling several projects at a time, Priyanka called for some ‘me time’ on Monday.

The 39-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a video endorsing a travel company that shows her chilling by the pool on a vacation. Sizzling in a purple swimsuit, Priyanka raised the temperatures on Instagram as soon as she posted the video.

Her fans then bombed the comment section of the video with lovely messages and compliments.

An Instagram user wrote, “Love uu pri….you’re an inspiration for all”

Another user wrote, “Can’t wait to see you as a director.”

Priyanka often shares pictures of herself by the beach. Last week, the Quantico star posted a throwback picture from when she was 18. In the picture, she was seen donning a brown, printed bikini, styled with bangles and bindi.

Last week, Priyanka took over Paris in one stylish appearance after the other. The actor was recently announced as one of the four new brand ambassadors for Bulgari.

On the work front, Priyanka has quite a few Hollywood projects to look forward to. She is back on the sets of her web series, Citadel, which is produced by the Russo Brothers and will hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from Citadel, Ending Things and It’s All Coming Back To Me are also in the pipeline for her. As far as Bollywood is concerned, she has been signed up for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

Eastern Eye

