Priyanka onboards ‘To Kill A Tiger’ as executive producer

Chopra has joined as an executive producer alongside Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling.

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is excited to be part of the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill A Tiger as an executive producer. The news comes as Netflix inks a deal to launch the film globally on its platform soon.

On Monday, the award-winning actress took to her Instagram handle and treated fans with the powerful trailer of the film. The trailer gives a glimpse of the tale of a father fighting for justice for his daughter.

Sharing the trailer, Priyanka wrote, “Trailer. Truly remarkable.”

On Sunday, Priyanka expressed her excitement about joining the To Kill A Tiger team as an executive producer alongside Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling, and others.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote in a post, “I’m so proud to join the incredible team of the Academy Award-nominated documentary @tokillatigerdoc and to announce that @netflix has acquired the global distribution rights to this powerful feature directed by @nishappics. When I first watched this film in 2022, I was immediately captivated by its poignant narrative, depicting a father’s valiant struggle within the judicial system to secure justice for his daughter. This project serves as a testament to the boundless love and unyielding determination of a devoted father for his cherished daughter.”

She continued talking about the project, saying, “This hard-hitting piece of art also really hits home on so many levels, but personally, I was born in the state of Jharkhand (where the survivor and her father are from), and as the daughter of a father that was my forever champion…I was moved to pieces. I cannot wait for audiences around the world to discover this moving story.”

To Kill A Tiger, directed by Nisha Pahuja, has won two dozen prizes throughout the world, including Best Documentary at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, the Amplify Voices Award at TIFF, and Best Feature Documentary at the Canadian Screen prizes.

The Directors Guild of Canada recognised Pahuja with the 2023 Excellence in Documentary Award. Despite not having any distribution in the United States, it made the Oscar documentary shortlist and was nominated; the Netflix arrangement will ultimately alter that.

According to Deadline, Pahuja spent eight years working on the film, which centers on Ranjit, a poor farmer whose 13-year-old daughter Kiran became the victim of a brutal sexual assault. Pressured by his village to drop charges against the three young men accused of the attack, Ranjit and his wife Jiganti refused. The film takes place in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand (where Priyanka Chopra Jonas was born).