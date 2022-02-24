Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her new-born baby’s nursery

Priyanka Chopra (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images For Global Citizen)

By: Mohnish Singh

Priyanka Chopra on Thursday morning took to Instagram and shared a set of pictures from her Los Angeles home. She wrote “Photo dump” in the caption.

In one of the pictures, the 39-year-old actress is chilling at her place. Lost in some deep thoughts, she is dressed in a red sweatshirt with ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) written on it in bold.

Another one features the Quantico star relaxing and spending quality time with her husband Nick Jonas.

A picture of a few soft toys, including teddy bears, fluffy rabbits, and a patchwork bear, placed beside a Lord Krishna statue, is among them.

Fans did not waste any moment in showering love on their favourite star, as one user wrote, “So many teddies, and hare Krishna.”

Another fan mentioned, “Most beautiful mummy.”

A comment read, “Love you, queen.”

The post also includes a picture of some delicious appetizers and a glimpse of her dogs Panda and Diana chilling at home.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently welcomed their first child via surrogacy. The couple, who married each other in 2018, took to social media to share the great news with their fans.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” they wrote.

The couple has not yet revealed the name of their first child or shared any snap of the little one. As per reports, the child arrived at 27 weeks at a Southern California hospital outside Los Angeles.

She will remain in hospital until she is healthy enough to return home with her parents, a source close to the couple had earlier said.

Though there is no update on whether their little girl has been cleared to go home, Chopra and Jonas have set up a beautiful nursery and seem ready for her arrival.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has several exciting projects in the pipeline. Last seen in The Matrix Resurrections (2021), the actress next stars in Text For You and Jee Le Zaraa. She also headlines Amazon Prime Video’s streaming show Citadel.

