Priyanka Chopra likely to team up with Jr NTR

The actress will next be seen in her Hollywood film, Heads of State.

Photo credit: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

Priyanka Chopra is likely to star alongside RRR actor Jr NTR in an upcoming film to be directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel, as per reports.

Neel officially announced the film, tentatively titled NTR 31, on 20 May. However, the team will commence shooting in 2024. Now, several media outlets have reported that Chopra is in talks to play the female lead opposite NTR.

Sources close to the development have revealed that since Neel’s films involve a lot of action sequences, “the role could be exciting for Priyanka,” as she has previously starred in the Russo Brothers’ series Citadel.

The news of the actress’ association with the film first started doing the rounds on 6 June, a few days after Neel’s birthday.

If reports are to be believed, NTR 31 will revolve around the India-Pakistan border. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, which is Jr NTR’s brother Nandamuri Kalyanram’s production house, are jointly producing the film.

However, some sources have told India Today that there is no truth in reports of Priyanka Chopra doing a film with Jr NTR.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chopra has several exciting projects in the pipeline. She will next be seen in her Hollywood film, Heads of State. If reports doing the rounds are true, she will also begin filming for Farhan Akhtar’s Zee Le Zaraa and Mindy Kaling’s untitled film towards the end of the year.

