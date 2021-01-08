Priyanka Chopra Jonas caught flouting lockdown rules in London, actress clarifies it was for work purpose

By Murtuza Iqbal







A few days ago, Prime Minister Boris Johnson had announced a strict lockdown in the UK, and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently defied the lockdown rules. The actress along with her mother Madhu Chopra was spotted at the Josh Wood Colour salon in Notting Hill.

Reportedly, the actress had visited the salon to get a hair colour for a movie she is shooting for. According to Daily Mail, Priyanka’s spokesperson stated, “Following government guidance, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ hair was coloured by Josh Wood for the purpose of the film she is currently shooting. The salon was opened privately for the production and everyone involved had been tested and followed both the DCMS working guidelines and the film production regulations. As per Film London and current government advice, by continuing to follow the approved COVID-19 guidance, Film and TV production can continue in the Capital and locations can continue to accommodate shoots and recces that are carried out in-line with the guidance.”

Talking about her movies, Priyanka has films like The White Tiger, The Matrix 4, and Text For You. The White Tiger is slated to release on Netflix on 22nd January 2021.

PeeCee was recently seen in We Can be Heroes which released on Netflix on 25th December 2020. A couple of days ago, the actress had announced a sequel to the film. She had tweeted, Heroics Headquarters projection: 44 MILLION FAMILIES will have suited up for WE CAN BE HEROES in its first 4 weeks!! And….BREAKING NEWS: The Heroics are coming back for round two. Sequel is in development with @rodriguez and @Netflix! #WeCanBeHeroes.”

Heroics Headquarters projection: 44 MILLION FAMILIES will have suited up for WE CAN BE HEROES in its first 4 weeks!! And….BREAKING NEWS: The Heroics are coming back for round two. Sequel is in development with @rodriguez and @Netflix! #WeCanBeHeroes pic.twitter.com/vF1RJY1Aaq



