  Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Priyanka Chopra inducted as a member of Producers Guild of America

Priyanka Chopra (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has inducted actor-producer Priyanka Chopra as a member of the organisation. The organisation has 8000+ members spanning the full producing team in scripted, non-fiction, documentary, animation, and new media sectors.

According to its official website, the PGA is a non-profit trade organisation that represents, protects and promotes the interests of all members of the producing team in film, television and new media.

Welcoming Chopra as a member, the guild wrote on Twitter, “Producers Guild of America welcomes actress, singer, and film producer Priyanka Chopra as a member. Ms. Chopra Jonas has 14 producer credits to her name, including an executive producer credit for The White Tiger.”

The actress, whose filmography includes several notable films, expressed her gratitude towards the PGA on Wednesday. “Grateful to be inducted. Thank you, Producers Guild of America,” she wrote on Twitter.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has her plate full with several interesting projects in both Hollywood and Bollywood. She recently wrapped her schedule for her next Hollywood film Text For You. She has been currently keeping busy with the filming of her upcoming Amazon Prime Video’s series Citadel in the UK. The actress will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it.

Chopra is also awaiting the release of her film The Matrix: Resurrections. The film stars Keanu Reeves in the lead role along with Chopra, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris.

In Bollywood, she stars in Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial venture Jee Le Zaraa. To be made under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film also features Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

