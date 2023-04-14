Website Logo
  Friday, April 14, 2023
Priyanka Chopra in London to attend Citadel premiere

The global series will stream across 240 countries and territories in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and other international languages.

Priyanka Chopra (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

By: Mohnish Singh

The cast and creators of Prime Video’s much-talked-about streaming show Citadel are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the high-profile spy thriller series. After a grand launch in India, they are currently in London to attend the global premiere of the series on 18th April 2023.

Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci and creators Joe Russo and David Weil were recently photographed in front of London’s skyline.

 

Talking about what led her to say yes to the series, Priyanka recently said, “When Jennifer Salke, who is the head of Amazon Studios, presented Citadel to me, she wanted to create an international, global franchise – an original IP that truly connects the world. Amazon strongly believes in diversity; and true diversity is represented internationally, not just by having different skin tones, but also by hearing the way people speak, actually delving into the culture. And this show has incredible ability to span every country and continent. So, I didn’t even know the story and I said yep, doing it.”

Created by Amazon Studios and Russo Brothers’ AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer, Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video, with two episodes dropping on April 28, and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26.

