Salman poses with Barry Gardiner; latter says ‘Tiger is alive and is in London’

Khan will next be seen in Sikander.

Salman Khan, UK MP from Brent North constituency Barry Gardiner (Image Source: X)

By: Mohnish Singh

Superstar Salman Khan recently visited London and it seemed he had a lot of fun meeting UK MP from Brent North constituency Barry Gardiner.

Several images from his trip are going viral, garnering his fans’ attention.

Taking to X on Monday, Barry Gardiner treated fans with a series of pictures from his meeting with Salman at Wembley Stadium.

In the photos, Salman looked handsome in a black t-shirt that he styled with a jacket and trousers. He complemented his look with classy sunglasses.

Salman is seen interacting with Gardiner and both happily pose for the camera.

Talking about Salman Khan, a few days ago, two men opened fire outside Salman Khan’s house in Mumbai. This incident shocked everyone, from his fans, industry friends to his family.

The two men, who came on a motorbike, fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5 am on Sunday morning and fled. CCTV footage showed that both accused sported caps and carried backpacks. The clip also showed them firing in the direction of the actor’s home. After the arrest of the accused, Kutch DSP AR Zankant said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were in contact with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Notably, since November 2022, Salman’s security level has been elevated to Y-Plus after threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. The actor was also authorised to carry a personal firearm and has also acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman was last seen in the thriller film Tiger 3, which performed well at the box office. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

He will next be seen in Sikander.

