London mayoral hopeful Tarun Ghulati vows to tackle crime

Running as an independent candidate among 13 others, Tarun Ghulati aims to transform London into a prosperous and safe metropolis.

Scrapping unpopular policies is also on Tarun Ghulati’s agenda.

By: Vivek Mishra

Tarun Ghulati, an Indian-origin contender for London’s mayoral position in the local elections on Thursday, has expressed determination to combat crime in the wake of a recent fatal sword attack on the city’s streets.

The incident, resulting in the death of a 14-year-old boy, has reinforced Ghulati’s belief that London requires a crime-fighting leader.

Challenging incumbent Sadiq Khan, Ghulati emphasised the necessity for a dedicated professional to address various issues plaguing the city. His priorities include enhancing street safety through increased community policing and bolstering police presence.

“On the eve of the election, Londoners have been failed by the main political parties and need a new dedicated professional to fight their corner in all areas,” Ghulati said, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

Running as an independent candidate among 13 others, Ghulati aims to transform London into a prosperous and safe metropolis. “Safety on the streets of the city is among his major electoral priorities, with visible community policing and more officers patrolling on the beat on the agenda,” he said.

Ghulati’s vision for London extends beyond crime prevention. “I view London as a unique global city, akin to the ‘global bank of the world’ where diverse cultures converge to flourish,” he stated, outlining his ambitious plans for the city’s future.

“As Mayor, I will build London’s balance sheet such that it is the premier choice for investment, safeguarding safety and prosperity for all its residents,” Ghulati said, underscoring his commitment to inclusive growth.

Scrapping unpopular policies is also on Ghulati’s agenda. “We did not want ULEZ, LTNs or 20mph speed limits and many other poor policies,” he said, promising to align changes with public opinion.

“What changes we need to make must be paced with public opinion, not imposed in an arbitrary way on wallets coping with the cost of living,” Ghulati said, advocating for a more democratic approach to policymaking.

Critical of both Khan’s and the Conservative Party candidate’s approaches, Ghulati vows to prioritise the needs of Londoners if elected. “I would not be a candidate for Mayor if the political candidates were doing what they should be doing. They have let us down. This is all about London and Londoners,” he said.

The winning candidate will be entrusted with addressing a range of local concerns, including transportation, law enforcement, housing, and environmental issues. With the election drawing near, Londoners await the opportunity to cast their votes and shape the future of their city.

Polls to elect a mayor and 25 London assembly members will be held on 2 May. Ballot papers will be verified on 3 May, and the counting of votes will happen on 4 May.

(PTI)