Asda takes over another petrol station in Slough

The food giant has also applied to sell food and soft drinks from 11pm to 5am overnight as well

The fuel station at 395 Bath Road, Cippenham Slough, set for conversion into an Asda Express petrol station

By: James Aldridge

ASDA has taken over another petrol station in Slough as part of a nationwide expansion of its Express services.

The petrol station is located on the A4 Bath Road, the major east-west route that runs the length of the town.

It was turned into an Asda Express in March as part of a nationwide deal that transforms Spar petrol station services into Asda locations.

Celebrating the news, an Asda spokesperson said: “This conversion programme is an incredibly exciting moment for our business and accelerates our presence in the fast-growing convenience market.

“We look forward to bringing Asda’s great value in fuel and groceries to many more communities across the UK.”

The petrol station was opened as an Asda Express in March, at 395 Bath Road, Cippenham, near the four way junction of the A4, Elmshott Lane and Station Road. It has operated for years as a 24-hour petrol station.

Asda has recently applied for a licence to keep on function 24 hours a day, and sell alcohol round the clock. The food giant has also applied to sell food and soft drinks from 11pm to 5am overnight as well.

The application has been submitted to Slough Borough Council, which is holding a statutory consultation into the licensing application.

You can comment on it by emailing [email protected], with the deadline for responses being May 21.

(Local Democracy Reporting Service)