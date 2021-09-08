Website Logo
  Wednesday, September 08, 2021
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra announces the trailer release date of her next The Matrix Resurrections

Priyanka Chopra (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in The White Tiger (2021), has announced the trailer release date of her upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections, which marks the fourth installment of the globally successful film franchise Matrix.

Chopra took to Instagram to announce the release date of the much-anticipated trailer. The makers are set to drop the trailer on September 09. “Yep! It’s almost time to take that pill… Trailer Thursday at 6 AM PT (6: 30pm IST). Go ahead and click the link in my bio to experience it yourself. The choice is yours!” read the caption.

The Sky Is Pink (2019) actress asked the fans to choose one from the two pills – a blue and a red one. After clicking on the pills, it redirects the user to two different realities. If the user clicks on the red pill, it leads to a voiceover by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, where he is head saying, “This is the moment for you to show us what is real but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Could be this is the first day of the rest of your life but if you want it, you gotta fight for it.” The click on the blue pill leads to a voiceover by Neil Patrick Harris starts where he says that one is having trouble distinguishing reality from fiction.

Starring Keanu Reeves in the lead role, The Matrix Resurrections also features Jada Pinkett Smith, Jonathan Groff, Christina Ricci, and Jessica Yu Li Henwick in significant characters. Lana Wachowski has directed the science fiction action film. A joint production by Village Roadshow Pictures and Venus Castina Productions, the film is set to enter theatres on December 22, 2021.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

