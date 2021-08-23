Website Logo
  • Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 434,756
Total Cases 32,449,306
Today's Fatalities 389
Today's Cases 25,072
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 434,756
Total Cases 32,449,306
Today's Fatalities 389
Today's Cases 25,072

News

Private PCR Covid test firms let down travellers entering UK

A passenger stands next to a Covid-19 testing centre sign in the International arrivals area at London’s Heathrow Airport. (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

By: Sattwik Biswal

TRAVELLERS are forced to fall back on the NHS as private providers are accused of failing to deliver kits and test results, also not refunding customers.

A Covid-19 testing company, RT Diagnostics, co-owned by a former Labour justice minister and a Labour councillor has been accused of failing the travellers, The Guardian has reported.

RT Diagnostics is one of hundred of firms to have got approval to sell PCR tests to travellers planning to enter England. However, the provision of allowing the private sector has drawn criticism over allegations of poor service against several companies.

According to reports, travellers to the UK have spent at least £500m on PCR tests from private companies since mid-May.

The Guardian report says that customers who paid for tests at RT Diagnostics, their kits arrived late or not at all, or that they never received results. It added some called the NHS, which can make exceptions and offer free tests for travellers.

Replying to the allegations, the company said in cases of lost kits they bear all the costs and mostly refund people 100 per cent of the time.

Former justice minister Shahid Malik and Calderdale councillor Faisal Shoukat are listed as shareholders in RT Diagnostics and Real Time Diagnostics.

Malik has a majority stake in RT Diagnostics, held through a company of which he is the sole shareholder called Premier UK Life Sciences. The company was set up in February 2021, a month before RT Diagnostics was incorporated.

Now, RT Diagnostics say that Malik was no longer a director of the company and had no managerial responsibility. It also said it was no longer selling test kits and has not been since mid-June.

Moreover, the company website states that tests are out of stock, with the company no longer appearing on the list of government-approved test providers.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Javid announces crackdown on over-charging COVID travel test firms
News
Police kill militant group commander and deputy in Indian Kashmir
PAKISTAN
‘Afghan authorities’ told to control Pakistan Taliban: Islamabad
UK
NHS data share scheme on hold as millions opt out
PAKISTAN
China ‘shocked’ by suicide bomb attack in Pakistan
PAKISTAN
Pakistan opposition leader’s son marries in London
News
Harris vows ‘enduring engagement’ in Asia amid Afghanistan chaos
UK
British Muslims ‘celebrating’ return of Taliban, says UK Islamic scholar
News
Sturgeon seeks Raab help for Scottish Sikh held in India
UK
Young Covid sufferers urge peer to get vaccinated in powerful video
PAKISTAN
As China, Pakistan weigh recognising Taliban, experts warn long-term losses
News
Government cracks down on Covid testing firms over misleading prices
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
Lara Dutta on BellBottom, her transformation to play Indira Gandhi,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Private PCR Covid test firms let down travellers entering UK
Javid announces crackdown on over-charging COVID travel test firms
Police kill militant group commander and deputy in Indian Kashmir
Wood injury adds to England pace problems ahead of third…
Ali Fazal to star in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next directorial
Vaani Kapoor: I have an exciting year to look forward…