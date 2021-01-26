Prithviraj Sukumaran nails it in the promo of Jana Gana Mana

By Murtuza Iqbal







Prithviraj Sukumaran has many interesting films lined-up and one of them is Jana Gana Mana. Today, on the occasion of Republic Day, he took to social media to share the official promo of the film.

The actor tweeted, “In matters of conscience, the law of the majority has no place” – Mahatma Gandhi. Happy Republic Day! #JanaGanaMana Promo! https://youtu.be/YE2mcDLY1nM @PrithviOfficial #SurajVenjaramoodu #Sridivya #DijoJoseAntony #SupriyaMenon #ListinStephen @JxBe @PrithvirajProd @MagicFrame_MF.”

The promo is damn good, and Prithviraj is simply awesome in it. Also, the background music in the promo is amazing.







In the promo, we get to see that a cop is investigating Prithviraj’s character and claims that his offense is treason. But, Prithviraj is sure that he will walk free.

Jana Gana Mana is directed by Dijo Jose Antony, and also stars Suraj Venjarammood and Sri Divya. The release date of the film is not yet announced.

Last year in October, while shooting for Jana Gana Mana, Prithviraj was tested positive for Covid-19. The actor had posted on Instagram, “I’ve been shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony’s Jana Gana Mana since the 7th of October. We had strict protocols in place with regards to Covid regulations and associated safety measures. As is the norm, all involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and after the last day of shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated. “Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation. I’m asymptomatic and am doing fine now. All primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested. Hoping to recover soon and get back to work ASAP. Cheers and thanks for all the love and concern.”







