  • Friday, September 16, 2022
Prince William ‘cyber-dated’ Britney Spears before he met Kate Middleton

“We exchanged e-mails for a little bit and he was supposed to come and see me somewhere but it didn’t work out,” the singer said.

Photo credit: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears has claimed that she and Prince William had a ‘cyber relationship’ during their teenage years before he met Kate Middleton.

Spears revealed that she and Prince William had an email interaction while they were teenagers in an interview with talk show host Frank Skinner in 2002. The Prince of Wales was asked to supper by the then 20-year-old singer while she was in London, but he never showed up.

“We exchanged e-mails for a little bit and he was supposed to come and see me somewhere but it didn’t work out,” she said at the time. “You were blown out by Prince William?” Skinner asked, and Spears replied, “Yeah.”

According to Fox News, the early 2000s saw Spears on tour in the UK since her career was blossoming at the time. The ‘Toxic’ singer and Justin Timberlake were together at the time of the interview. The end of 2002 saw the couple’s divorce.
Prince William and Princess Kate started dating in 2003. While Prince Harry was commended for his treatment of his wife Meghan Markle, the future king of England was recently criticised on social media after a video emerged revealing his apparent lack of gallantry with Middleton.

Prince Harry was seen leading his wife to their shared car and carefully opening and closing the door for her as the Prince and Princess of Wales entered the car separately. As the two couples got ready to leave the large group of people gathered outside Windsor Castle to pay their respects to the queen, Prince Harry was seen ushering his wife to their shared car.

One Twitter user simply wrote, “Harry holds the car door open for his wife. Makes sure she’s safe. Wills does not. Case closed.”

A user wrote, “Harry is a gentleman. William however acts like his father.” Another person added, “Harry is a true king and son of Diana. (sic) Look how he cares (sic) for his wife.”

Several users reflected on the incident, drawing comparisons between William and his father, King Charles III, with Harry and his mother, the late Diana.

Kate, who was referred to as Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, first got to know Prince William in 2001 while they were both students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. They started off as friends and eventually started dating. Since, with the exception of a brief breakup in 2007 lasting only two months, they have stayed together.

On April 29, 2011, the couple exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey in front of millions of viewers all around the world. The couple shares three kids together, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.
Prince George is the next in line to the throne after William’s future reign as monarch.

(ANI)

