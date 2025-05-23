Skip to content
Premier League trophy visits Bestway's Abbey Road depot in partnership with Guinness

The appearance of the iconic silverware was organised by Guinness

Guinness Showcases Premier League Trophy at Bestway's Abbey Road Depot

Kenton Burchell, Group Trading Director at Bestway Wholesale

The Word Consultancy
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran May 23, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Bestway Wholesale recently hosted a special celebration at its Abbey Road depot in partnership with Guinness, as part of the company’s ongoing 50th anniversary festivities. The event featured an exclusive appearance of the Premier League trophy, providing an exciting experience for Bestway’s retailers, colleagues, and football fans alike.

The appearance of the iconic silverware was organised by Guinness to mark the first year of its four-year partnership with the Premier League. The visit offered attendees a unique opportunity to see and photograph the trophy up close, adding a memorable touch to Bestway’s milestone year.

The event featured a lively and engaging atmosphere, with a number of football-themed activities and giveaways. A penalty shootout challenge gave guests the chance to win prizes such as Premier League match tickets, complimentary Guinness stock (6x4x440ml), and Amazon vouchers. Each visitor also received a limited-edition Guinness football glass to commemorate the occasion.

The success of the Abbey Road event reflects Bestway's ongoing strategy to enrich the customer experience

In addition to the on-site celebrations, Guinness used the event to launch its national Gift With Purchase campaign. The promotion offers 85,000 limited-edition Guinness glasses to customers who purchase Guinness packs in convenience stores across the UK. This initiative is part of the brand’s wider commitment to supporting the convenience retail sector and helping retailers tap into match-day sales opportunities.

Kenton Burchell, Group Trading Director at Bestway Wholesale, highlighted the significance of the event and the value of such brand collaborations. “We take great pride in delivering innovative and exciting brand activations for our customers, and our collaboration with Guinness and hosting the Premier League trophy was a real highlight,” he said. “Events like these bring energy and enjoyment to our depots and strengthen the connection between our customers and the brands they love.”

As Bestway continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary throughout the year, more customer-focused events and pop-up activations are expected at depots across the UK. The success of the Abbey Road event reflects Bestway’s ongoing strategy to enrich the customer experience through impactful partnerships with major global brands.

