Website Logo
  • Saturday, August 21, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 433,964
Total Cases 32,393,286
Today's Fatalities 375
Today's Cases 34,457
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 433,964
Total Cases 32,393,286
Today's Fatalities 375
Today's Cases 34,457

Entertainment

Preity Zinta on completing 23 years in the industry: I must confess I’m a bit overwhelmed

Preity Zinta (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Preity Zinta made her acting debut with a supporting role in Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se, and in the same year, she was seen as a lead in Abbas-Mustan’s Soldier.

On Saturday (21), Dil Se completed 23 years of its release which means Preity also completed 23 years in the industry. The actress took to Twitter to thank everyone who has been a part of her journey.

She tweeted, “If you are in the habit of chasing rainbows be ready to get drenched in the rain cuz a life without rain is like the sun without shade. Today I celebrate 23 years in movies & I must confess I’m a bit overwhelmed thinking about all those people that have contributed to my journey. I’m humbled & grateful to all of them for supporting me, challenging me & for pushing me to become a better version of myself.  A big & heartfelt thank you to all my colleagues, fans & critics for pulling me up when I was down & pulling me down when my feet left the ground.”

The actress further wrote, “This video takes me back to d first award I won in d 1st year of my cinematic journey. I was so shocked I won. It felt like a dream. Here’s to dreaming bigger dreams, making better movies, creating a world of magic & Dil Se entertaining all of you all over again. #dilse #movies #memories #magic #soldier #23yearsofPZ #Ting”

Preity was last seen in the 2018 release Bhaiaji Superhit which had hit the big screens after a lot of delays. The film didn’t do well at the box office.

Well, currently, Preity doesn’t have any film lined up, but let’s hope that we get to see the actress on the big screen soon.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
GodFather: Ahead of Chiranjeevi’s birthday, the makers of #Chiru153 unveil the title and first look…
Entertainment
Release date of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath announced
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar starts shooting for his next film with the BellBottom team
Entertainment
Mindy Kaling opens about a devastating moment when The Office co-star made her feel insecure…
INTERVIEWS
Exclusive! Shriyam Bhagnani: “I have just started; there is a long way to go ahead”
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor approached to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana
Entertainment
Atif Aslam says he still feels love he once got from India
Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali: If aircraft can be operational why not movie theatres?
Entertainment
Boney Kapoor on Khushi Kapoor making her debut with Zoya Akhtar: I don’t…
Entertainment
Manoj Bajpayee reacts to the reports of playing an antagonist in Prabhas starrer…
Entertainment
Maestro: Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh starrer to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar
Entertainment
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Vidya Balan, Manoj Bajpayee, Suriya, Samantha Akkineni win…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Lara Dutta on BellBottom, her transformation to play Indira Gandhi,…
Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
An Indian’s tale of Afghanistan escape
GodFather: Ahead of Chiranjeevi’s birthday, the makers of #Chiru153 unveil…
Facebook partners Indifi to launch ‘Small Business Loans Initiative’
Afghan cricket team returns to training in Kabul
India stands second in crypto adoption worldwide
Johnson says UK will work with Taliban if necessary