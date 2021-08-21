Preity Zinta on completing 23 years in the industry: I must confess I’m a bit overwhelmed

Preity Zinta (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Preity Zinta made her acting debut with a supporting role in Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se, and in the same year, she was seen as a lead in Abbas-Mustan’s Soldier.

On Saturday (21), Dil Se completed 23 years of its release which means Preity also completed 23 years in the industry. The actress took to Twitter to thank everyone who has been a part of her journey.

She tweeted, “If you are in the habit of chasing rainbows be ready to get drenched in the rain cuz a life without rain is like the sun without shade. Today I celebrate 23 years in movies & I must confess I’m a bit overwhelmed thinking about all those people that have contributed to my journey. I’m humbled & grateful to all of them for supporting me, challenging me & for pushing me to become a better version of myself. A big & heartfelt thank you to all my colleagues, fans & critics for pulling me up when I was down & pulling me down when my feet left the ground.”

The actress further wrote, “This video takes me back to d first award I won in d 1st year of my cinematic journey. I was so shocked I won. It felt like a dream. Here’s to dreaming bigger dreams, making better movies, creating a world of magic & Dil Se entertaining all of you all over again. #dilse #movies #memories #magic #soldier #23yearsofPZ #Ting”

Preity was last seen in the 2018 release Bhaiaji Superhit which had hit the big screens after a lot of delays. The film didn’t do well at the box office.

Well, currently, Preity doesn’t have any film lined up, but let’s hope that we get to see the actress on the big screen soon.