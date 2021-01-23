Pratik Gandhi begins shooting his next Atithi Bhooto Bhava

By: Mohnish Singh







Pratik Gandhi, who spring-boarded into overnight success with the 2020 web-series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, next stars in a romantic comedy, titled Atithi Bhooto Bhava. The talented actor began shooting for the film on 22nd January in Mathura. Apart from Mathura, the movie will also be shot across beautiful locations in Vrindavan, Gokul, and Gwalior.

In addition to Gandhi, Atithi Bhooto Bhava also features seasoned Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and newcomer Sharmin Segal on the cast. Segal and Gandhi are romantically paired opposite each other in the romcom.

Helmed by Hardik Gajjar, Atithi Bhooto Bhava is being produced by Hardik Gajjar Films and Back Bencher Pictures. Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios has come on board as a presenter. This will be Gajjar’s third film with Gandhi after a Hindi film called Ravan Leela (2020) and the yet-to-be-released film Vaahlam Jaao Ne in Gujarati.







Psyched up about his next project, Gandhi says, “I am extremely excited to collaborate again with director Hardik Gajjar and Pen Studios. This unique love story will be a learning experience as I will be working with a supremely talented actor Jackie Shroff.”

Dr. Jayantilal Gada says, “Pen Studios is glad to associate with the talented duo Pratik Gandhi and Hardik Gajjar again. This is our second collaboration after Ravan Leela. Jackie Shroff was always on our wish list. Both these films are content-driven and that has always been Pen Studios’ aim.”

So far, not much else has been revealed about the upcoming production as other details are being kept under wraps by the team. The makers are, however, looking at wrapping up the shoot as soon as possible and release the film in 2021 itself. No official release date has been confirmed, though.







