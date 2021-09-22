Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 445,768
Total Cases 33,531,498
Today's Fatalities 383
Today's Cases 26,964
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 445,768
Total Cases 33,531,498
Today's Fatalities 383
Today's Cases 26,964

Entertainment

Pranutan Bahl on dancing to grandmother Nutan’s song Mora Gora Ang Laile: I was very nervous (Exclusive)

Pranutan Bahl (Photo from Pranutan’s Instagram/ Photo Credit: Rajesh Gopinath)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

A few weeks ago, actress Pranutan Bahl posted a video on her Instagram in which she was seen dancing on grandmother Nutan’s song Mora Gora Ang Laile.

We recently interacted with Pranutan and when we asked her about dancing on Nutan ji’s song, the actress said, “I was very nervous. But, I love that song, so I wanted to try a little bit of Kathak on it. So yes, it was lovely.”

Pranutan has posted many dancing videos on social media, so when we probed her that now it’s time that we get to see her in a dance-based film, she said, “I would love to; let’s manifest that.”

Pranutan made her debut with Notebook (2019) which was produced by Salman Khan and was recently seen in Helmet which got a direct-to-digital release on Zee5.

When asked what’s happening next after Helmet, the actress said, “I also don’t know, let’s see. After such films, you need to be more careful. I was just telling somebody that I have been blessed to work with Salman Khan Films in my debut, and the second one with Sony Pictures. It’s been good so far, so now I need to keep that going in terms of my work. So, as soon as I decide on something, I would love to share it with everybody.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Chiranjeevi unveils the trailer of Sai Dharam Tej’s Republic
Entertainment
Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions teams up with Viacom18 Studios for 4 movies
Entertainment
Radhe Shyam: Makers of the film clarify there’s no rift between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde
Entertainment
Ajith Kumar’s Valimai to release on Pongal 2022
Entertainment
Vidyut Jammwal starrer Sanak to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar
Entertainment
Tabu in talks to star in Mahesh Manjrekar’s White
Entertainment
Shilpa Shetty to judge Sony Entertainment Television’s India’s Got Talent
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh: I take Punjab with me wherever I go
Entertainment
Bhumi Pednekar invited to speak at Climate Week in New York
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao’s Hum Do Humare Do heads to Disney+ Hotstar
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor set to shoot a special song for Dharma Productions’ Mr Lele
Entertainment
Mohit Raina: There’s no way you can detach me from the character of…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Survey says legal sector makes good progress on LGBT+ equality
UK orders crackdown on overprescribing medicines
Term ‘batter’ to replace ‘batsman’ in MCC’s new Laws of…
Singh brothers to sell Whisky Exchange to Pernod Ricard
New book puts divisive government race report in the spotlight
School in Lewisham ‘devastated’ by teacher’s death