Prabhas signs his next film

Prabhas, who was last seen in the multi-lingual action entertainer Saaho (2019), has signed a new film. The handsome Tollywood star has teamed up with well-known filmmaker Nag Ashwin for his next offering. Ashwin shot to fame with his 2018 directorial Mahanati, which went on to win big at the prestigious 66th National Film Awards.

The makers made the official announcement of the forthcoming project via a special video. It was released on the occasion of 50th anniversary of Vyjyanthi Movies. Founded by producer V Aswini Dutt, Vyjyanthi Movies has produced several notable films and provided a launchpad to a number of talents over the years. Calling their next an epic project, the makers said they take pride in collaborating with Prabhas.

Though nothing much is known about the project at the moment, some media outlets report that it will be mounted on a lavish scale. A large part of the film will be shot in Europe. The makers are looking at beginning production towards the end of the year.

Prabhas is currently shooting for his next film, tentatively titled Jaan. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the movie is being shot in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Besides Prabhas, the forthcoming project also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. According to reports, Prabhas will be seen playing a double role in the movie. One of his two characters will be a palmist.

Talking about the project, director Radha Krishna Kumar had said a few months ago, “At the moment, all I can say is that it is going to be a love story which will be shot on a lavish scale. We have finalised Europe where most of the shooting will happen.”

The official release date of the film is yet to be announced.