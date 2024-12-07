Powerful dance show reconnects with Indian roots

BRITISH Asian Kathak maestro Akram Khan has cemented his place as one of the world’s foremost creative forces through his remarkable ability to fuse Indian classical dance with western contemporary influences – such as ballet and flamenco.
After a four-year hiatus from the UK stage, the celebrated dancer and choreographer returned with a powerful production that reconnects with his Indian classical roots.
Khan brought together leading dancers from various disciplines, including Kathak, Odissi and Bharatanatyam, for a show inspired by the Mahabharat. While drawing from the ancient epic, the multi-layered performance explored themes of life, death, power, inner conflict and femininity.
The production was accompanied by a live musical score – so mesmerising that it could stand alone as a concert – featuring masterful vocals and hypnotic percussion. Instead of dominating the stage, Khan, both lead star and director, chose to craft a piece that allowed his ensemble of worldclass dancers to shine.
From solo moments to intricate group sequences, the dancers delivered visually stunning performances throughout. Kapila Venu, who specialises in the ancient art of Kutiyattam – rooted in more than 2,000 years of history – was particularly captivating and served as a unifying presence for the ensemble.
Mythili Prakash dazzled with her immense range and had several standout moments. The other dancers, including Khan himself, also impressed, with even their hand gestures exuding artistry.
The minimalist set and atmospheric lighting added depth to the production. However, the storytelling and music could have been made more accessible to a wider audience with minor adjustments. Despite this, the powerful combination of dance, music and emotion resulted in a majestic performance from a master of his craft.