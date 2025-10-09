Poorva Joshipura’s journey from India to leading PETA and transforming global animal rights

Highlights:

Appointed PETA International’s first president.

Over 25 years of experience in animal welfare across multiple countries.

Focused on linking animal protection with environmental and public health concerns.

Uses innovative campaigns and technology to raise awareness globally.

Early lessons and global mission

Poorva Joshipura’s dedication to animal welfare traces back to her early years, inspired by her grandmother’s lessons in compassion and kindness toward all living beings. Today, she leads PETA International as its first president, addressing diverse challenges around the world. In India, campaigns focus on ending the chaining of elephants in temples, while in Jordan, efforts target the welfare of donkeys used in tourism. In France, PETA promotes vegan fashion, and global campaigns urge corporations to adopt practices that reduce animal suffering.

She says protecting animals also about safeguarding our own future

Joshipura’s approach combines advocacy with innovation. PETA has introduced mechanical elephants in temples and uses interactive experiences to teach children about kindness to animals. Virtual reality programs on college campuses illustrate the impact of human choices on animal lives. She emphasizes that treating animals ethically is not only about compassion but also about protecting human health and the planet, citing the links between intensive farming, climate change, overuse of antibiotics, and the spread of diseases like COVID-19 and bird flu.

A life of action

A defining moment came at a Kolkata slaughterhouse when Joshipura encountered a frightened calf. “I could not save him that day, but I promised to dedicate my life to preventing this suffering for others,” she recalls. She urges aspiring activists to start small, take action, and involve their communities, stressing that individual choices, from plant-based diets to cruelty-free products, can drive significant change.

Her advice to aspiring activists is clear: start small, take action, and involve your community

Vision for the future

Looking ahead, Joshipura envisions a world where plant-based alternatives are mainstream, ethical innovation shapes fashion and entertainment, and more people embrace compassionate lifestyles. “In five years, I hope we will look back and be amazed at how far we have come in protecting animals,” she says.