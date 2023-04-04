Website Logo
  • Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Pooja Hegde, Salman Khan and Ram Charan groove to Yentamma’s energetic beats

Pooja Hegde showcases her power-packed moves in a lungi-shirt ensemble opposite Salman Khan & Ram Charan in the song ‘Yentamma’

Pooja Hegde, Salman Khan and Ram Charan groove to Yentamma’s energetic beats

By: Mohnish Singh

Pan-Indian star Pooja Hegde has set the stage on fire with her powerful moves in the latest song from her upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The song titled “Yentamma” features Pooja Hegde, Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Ram Charan dancing to the upbeat rhythm in a full-blown family celebration.

Pooja steals the show with her energetic and captivating performance in a plaid lungi, towering alongside the male leads. Fans are already going gaga over her scintillating moves and the fact that she always manages to stand out in any song she’s a part of.

A source informs, “Pooja has always been the main highlight in any song she’s been a part of, and they have all turned out to be chartbusters. With her performance in ‘Yentamma.’ Pooja has once again proven her prowess. Her energy and charisma in the song have left fans in awe. She brings an infectious enthusiasm to every project she is a part of, and we can’t wait for audiences to see her on the big screen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.”

With Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan set to hit the theatres on Eid, Pooja’s fans can’t wait to see her on the big screen alongside superstar Salman Khan. The actress also has some other exciting projects in the pipeline, including SSMB 28 alongside Mahesh Babu, which is already generating buzz among fans.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Aditya Roy Kapur: People seem to like and appreciate the work
Entertainment
Ayan Mukerji announces release dates for Brahmastra 2 and 3
Entertainment
Ayan Mukerji to direct War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan
Entertainment
Ram Charan, Salman, Venkatesh shake a leg in new song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi…
Entertainment
‘I forgave and moved on…’ Priyanka on speaking about being cornered in Bollywood after all…
Entertainment
Priyanka hugs Karan Johar at NMACC event amid tiff rumours
Entertainment
Fans in awe of Pooja Hegde in brand new song from Kisi Ka…
Entertainment
Bathukamma hits the right chord with fans – read comments
Entertainment
Brahmastra 2 and 3 to be made together, confirms Ayan Mukerji
Entertainment
Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals his real sense of achievement in life
Entertainment
Court orders to quash FIR against Salman in case of assault, misbehaviour with…
Entertainment
Adipurush makers unveil new poster on Ram Navami
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW