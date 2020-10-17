Pooja Hegde on shooting Radhe Shyam amidst the pandemic: We are shooting responsibly

Murtuza Iqbal







In March, Pooja Hegde and Prabhas were shooting for their film Radhe Shyam in Georgia. But due to the coronavirus outbreak, the shooting was stalled and the team had to return to India. Now, they have resumed the shooting of the film in Italy.

Recently, while talking to Mumbai Mirror, Pooja opened up about her experience of shooting the film amidst the pandemic. She said, “We have a smaller set and fewer crew members with everyone wearing a mask. The saying, ‘The show must go on’, is apt for the entertainment industry. We are shooting responsibly and everyone was tested before joining the shoot.”

"Everything is sanitised on the set at regular intervals but there's only so much that one can do. You have to take off the mask in front of the camera. The shoot environment has changed with a 'no hug' policy, but you have to adapt to the new normal. The first two days were rocky, then, we moved on," the actress added.







Pooja celebrated her birthday on 13th October and it was a working birthday for her. The actress said, “I shot an emotional scene; it was very different from the normal birthday mood. But thanks to the time difference, I got an extra six hours to celebrate it.”

Well, it has been announced today by the makers of Radhe Shyam that on 23rd October they will be releasing the first motion poster of the movie. T-Series tweeted, “They’re sure to make you fall in love all over again! 💕 #BeatsOfRadheShyam, our first motion poster will be out on 23rd October! Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja.”

They’re sure to make you fall in love all over again! 💕#BeatsOfRadheShyam, our first motion poster will be out on 23rd October!



Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja. pic.twitter.com/roPizDkWuF — T-Series (@TSeries) October 17, 2020







Apart from Radhe Shyam, Pooja has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in which she will be seen opposite Salman Khan. While talking about the film's shoot, the actress said, "I was supposed to start shooting for it in October but the pandemic has changed all our plans. I'm not sure about the new dates, but I can't wait to start. It's going to be a rollercoaster ride."






