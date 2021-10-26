Website Logo
  • Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 455,068
Total Cases 34,202,202
Today's Fatalities 356
Today's Cases 12,428
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 455,068
Total Cases 34,202,202
Today's Fatalities 356
Today's Cases 12,428

Entertainment

Pooja Bhatt criticises Dabur for withdrawing advertisement featuring a lesbian couple

Pooja Bhatt (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Tuesday came down heavily on Dabur India Limited after it took down an advertisement featuring a lesbian couple celebrating Karwa Chauth. The Indian multinational consumer goods company took the decision of pulling out the advertisement after Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra criticised it for hurting religious sentiments.

“Just keep doing this… slam, bam, ban! So much for being the ‘Mother’ of democracy! Pity a giant like Dabur refused to stand behind their AD. While I don’t endorse a fairness cream in principle, I reserved my comment as they attempted to celebrate Inclusivity and pride. So why hide now?” Bhatt wrote on her Twitter handle.

In a statement on Twitter, Dabur said, “Fem’s Karwa Chauth campaign has been withdrawn from all social media handles and we unconditionally apologise for unintentionally hurting people’s sentiments.”

Dabur had shared the advertisement, promoting a Fem beauty product, across social media platforms on Saturday, a day before Karwa Chauth was celebrated.

Talking to an Indian publication, Narottam Mishra said that it’s good the company withdrew the advertisement and also tendered an apology for the same. “I had asked to send a warning to withdraw the advertisement before registering an FIR for hurting religious sentiments. It’s good that they withdrew the advertisement and also tendered an apology for that,” he said.

In a statement, Mishra had said on Monday, “I consider this a serious matter. More so because such advertisements and clippings are made on the rituals of Hindu festivals only. They showed lesbians celebrating Karwa Chauth and seeing each other through a sieve. In future, they will show two men taking ‘feras’. This is objectionable.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Jury reveals it rejected Sardar Udham for Oscars 2022 as it projected hate towards British
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor: I think I am a very hardworking and sincere actor
Entertainment
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I constantly challenge myself to grow with each narrative that can somewhere…
Entertainment
Nina Wadia recalls losing her mother to a chronic health condition
Entertainment
ZEE5 Global announces the premiere date for Punjabi film Qismat 2
Entertainment
Sanya Malhotra: I’m confident with the kind of films that I’m doing
Entertainment
Cadaver: Amala Paul turns producer, Akshay Kumar sends best wishes to her
Entertainment
Nayanthara makes an exit from Shah Rukh Khan’s next?
Entertainment
Tadap: Teasers of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria’s characters unveiled
Entertainment
67th National Film Awards announced; here is the complete list of all the…
Entertainment
Banita Sandhu shares her experience of working with Shoojit Sircar
Entertainment
Sets of Prakash Jha’s streaming show Ashram 3 vandalised by Bajrang Dal
Eastern Eye

Videos

Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Jury reveals it rejected Sardar Udham for Oscars 2022 as…
Janhvi Kapoor: I think I am a very hardworking and…
Pooja Bhatt criticises Dabur for withdrawing advertisement featuring a lesbian…
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I constantly challenge myself to grow with…
Nina Wadia recalls losing her mother to a chronic health…
ZEE5 Global announces the premiere date for Punjabi film Qismat…