Trending Now

Police call for Premier League cooperation to stamp out racist abuse


Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock

POLICE have called on the Premier League and English Football League to boost cooperation with officers in the drive to stamp out racist abuse in the game.



A number of players including Manchester United trio Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Axel Tuanzebe have been targeted on social media in recent weeks.

Deputy chief constable Mark Roberts wrote to Premier League chief executive Richard Masters and English Football League chairman Rick Parry in January but only received replies this week, according to the BBC.

Roberts, who leads on football for the National Police Chiefs’ Council, fears there could be a rise in hate crimes when fans return to stadiums as the coronavirus lockdown is eased.



Supporters could be back in English stadiums in May, with potential pilot events before that.

“Before the lockdown we were already seeing a rise,” Roberts told the BBC.

“So the plea to the leagues and the clubs is while we have got this short hiatus, where we don’t have fans in the stadium, let’s be ready.”



He wants leagues to provide weekly updates of racist abuse and disorder to the UK Football Policing Unit and a member of the unit to be a point of contact for clubs on matchdays.

Roberts said officers had been frustrated when they had followed up claims by footballers of racial abuse on social media.

“We have had experiences where a force has been making real attempts to try to get to a player and they’ve hit this wall at a club,” he said.



“And publicly the player is saying: ‘Where are the police, why are they not making contact?’.”

The deputy chief constable also voiced his frustration at delays by social media giants in responding to police requests for information.

A Premier League spokesman told the BBC it was doing “everything possible” to eradicate online racial abuse and the EFL said it had contacted Roberts to discuss a coordinated approach.













Most Popular

Farhan Akhtar to direct Alia Bhatt in his next?

Fatima Sana Shaikh to feature in the Hindi remake of Tamil film Aruvi

Imran Khan to seek vote of confidence on Saturday after Senate setback

Civil service concern

Kajal Aggarwal’s Mosagallu set for a pan-India release on March 19



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×