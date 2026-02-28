Pokémon 30th anniversary showcase unveils Gen 10, spin-offs and celebrations across the franchise

Highlights

New generation titles Pokémon Winds and Waves confirmed for 2027

Competitive title Pokémon Champions set for release this April

Anniversary events announced across multiple games and the trading card line

Classic releases and hardware tributes mark three decades of the series

Gen 10 headlines the anniversary broadcast

The biggest reveal from the Pokémon Presents stream was the official debut of Pokémon Winds and Waves, introducing a new region inspired by Southeast Asian landscapes alongside starter creatures Browt, Pombon and Gecqua. While the announcement offered an early look at the setting and tone, the games are scheduled for release in 2027 rather than this year.

New competitive and returning titles

The previously announced Pokémon Champions received a tighter launch window, with the battle-focused title arriving on Nintendo Switch in April before expanding to mobile platforms.

Elsewhere, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness is joining the Nintendo Classics catalogue for Switch 2 subscribers in March, bringing the GameCube title to modern hardware.

Franchise-wide events and updates

Anniversary celebrations extend across the ecosystem. Pokémon Go will host a special event in early March featuring a wide range of returning creatures, while the Pokémon World Championships head to San Francisco in August alongside a new fan gathering.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game is also marking its milestone year with a planned global product line rollout, though details remain under wraps.

Updates across spin-offs and mobile titles

Several live-service entries received anniversary content. Pokémon Masters EX is introducing classic protagonist Red in a new Sync Pair, while Pokémon Café Remix will feature starter Pokémon from each region and themed customisations.

Mew Missions are arriving in Pokémon Sleep, and Pokémon Unite is adding legendary birds Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres through a themed event.

Nostalgia and collectibles join the celebrations

Beyond software, the showcase included a retro-styled Game Boy-inspired music device designed to play tracks from the original games, underlining the nostalgic tone of the anniversary.

Taken together, the announcements paint a picture of a franchise leaning on its history while setting up its next era, with major releases still on the horizon but the 30th anniversary serving as a year-long celebration across games, competition and collectibles.