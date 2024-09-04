Pitaara Movies and Comedy launch on Freeview UK via Channelbox

By: Eastern Eye

PITAARA MOVIES and Pitaara Comedy have officially made their debut on Freeview UK via Channelbox on Freeview channel 271, marking a significant milestone in their broadcasting journey.

Pitaara Movies is world’s first Punjabi movies channel dedicatedly promoting Punjabi Cinema and the Entertainment Industry.

Pitaara is a complete package of entertainment with music, and celebrity chit-chat shows featuring all the who’s who of the Punjabi entertainment industry. It has the biggest catalogue of Punjabi films making it the go-to channel for the lovers of Punjabi cinema.

Pitaara Comedy complements this with its humorous and engaging programming, promising laughter and enjoyment.

To watch Pitaara channels for free, just tune in to Freeview channel 271.

Viewers can also find such channels as BollywoodH and Bollywood classic, BalleBalle and BritAsia.

“We are thrilled to offer a complete package of entertainment and a vibrant showcase of the Punjabi entertainment industry’s finest. This expansion underscores our commitment to delivering diverse and compelling content to audiences across the UK”, said Tanya Kronfli, Channelbox’s head of business development.

Channelbox is a multi-channel platform available on Freeview channel 271 and via mobile applications.

More info www.channelbox.tv