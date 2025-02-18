'Peaky Blinders' universe expands: Steven Knight hints at more spin-offs and expansions

Steven Knight, the creator of the iconic series Peaky Blinders, has hinted that the story of Tommy Shelby and his Birmingham gang is far from over. While the upcoming Netflix film, The Immortal Man: A Peaky Blinders Film, is set to provide a satisfying conclusion to the current chapter, Knight has teased that the world of Peaky Blinders will continue to expand.

During a recent appearance on BBC Breakfast, Knight shared his excitement about the film, which wrapped production in December. He praised the early footage, calling it "fantastic" and assured fans that the film would be a fitting end to this phase of the story. However, when pressed about what comes next, Knight remained coy, stating, "It's not over, let's just put it like that. I'm not allowed to announce it... but I'm just saying that the world of Peaky will continue." This has sparked speculation about potential spin-offs, new series, or additional films.

The Netflix film will see Cillian Murphy return as Tommy Shelby, joined by a stellar cast including Stephen Graham, Sophie Rundle, and newcomers like Barry Keoghan and Rebecca Ferguson. Knight mentioned the talent involved, calling it a gathering of "the best British actors in one place." He also expressed confidence that fans will be thrilled with the result, describing the project as "incredible."

Knight’s comments come as he promotes his latest project, A Thousand Blows, a period drama set in 1880s London, which premieres on Disney+. The series follows the gritty world of illegal boxing and features Stephen Graham as Sugar Goodson, a notorious fighter. Knight described the show as a mix of historical fact and fiction, exploring themes of class, race, and survival in Victorian England. Despite working with streaming platforms, Knight remains a staunch supporter of the BBC, calling it a unique creative space that deserves more global recognition.

The mastermind behind Peaky Blinders hints at future projects Getty Images

While A Thousand Blows marks a departure from the Peaky Blinders universe, Knight’s focus on complex characters and rich historical settings remains consistent. He noted that the best stories often come from overlooked corners of history, a philosophy that has clearly shaped his work.

For Peaky Blinders fans, the news that the story will continue is a welcome relief. The film may close one chapter, but Knight’s hints suggest that Tommy Shelby’s world is far from finished. Whether through new series, films, or spin-offs, the Peaky Blinders saga will hopefully live on, much to the delight of its dedicated audience.