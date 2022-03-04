Website Logo
  • Friday, March 04, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

Entertainment

Peacock’s Pitch Perfect series adds Jameela Jamil to the cast

Jameela Jamil (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Peacock’s Pitch Perfect TV series has added several actors to its growing cast, including Jameela Jamil.

For the uninitiated, the series is set a few years after the last Pitch Perfect film and sees Bumper Allen moving to Germany to revive his music career after one of his songs becomes a hit in Berlin.

The spinoff from the feature film franchise rounds out its cast with Jamil, Sarah Hyland, and Lera Abova. The trio joins previously announced regulars Adam Devine and Flula Borg who return to reprise their roles as Bumper Allen and Piëter Krämer respectively. All three newcomers to the series have connections to both characters.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil)

Jamil has been roped in to play the character of Gisela, “a bombastic and flashy up-and-coming German pop star.” She is “Piëter’s ex-girlfriend and Bumper’s main rival at the German Unity Day concert. She will stop at nothing to beat him to stardom.”

Hyland, on the other hand, will play Heidi, described by Peacock as “Piëter and Bumper’s cheery and slightly odd American assistant. While working on Bumper’s team by day, she secretly harbours dreams of being a singer-songwriter herself and moonlights by performing original songs in a Berlin cabaret.”

Abova is cast to play “Piëter’s sister and a prominent Berlin DJ and music producer. She performs in clubs all over the city as DJ Das Boot. She is as cool as Berlin in December (4.1°C).”

While announcing new cast members, Peacock also shared that filming on the show is set to begin soon in Berlin, Germany. Universal Television is bankrolling the series. Amram serves as writer and showrunner and exec produces.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Drama
Goldy Notay: Being party to an exploration of race, class and ‘the done thing’
INTERVIEWS
“I’m enjoying this space of films and shows,” says Undekhi 2 actor Nandish Sandhu
Drama
Vayu Naidu: Finding new ways to tell old stories
Entertainment
Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee onboard Netflix series Soup
Entertainment
Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 to release on Eid 2023
Entertainment
Netflix pauses future projects, acquisitions from Russia
Entertainment
Shilpa Shetty starts filming her next Sukhee
Entertainment
Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to arrive on December 30
Entertainment
Radhe Shyam: Layered love story
Entertainment
Sam Bhattacharjee’s Top 10 Films
Entertainment
Makers unveil the final trailer for Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam
Entertainment
ZEE5 drops the trailer for next Zindagi original Mrs. & Mr. Shameem
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Goldy Notay: Being party to an exploration of race, class…
“I’m enjoying this space of films and shows,” says Undekhi…
Peacock’s Pitch Perfect series adds Jameela Jamil to the cast
Vayu Naidu: Finding new ways to tell old stories
Milap’s ‘Music for the Mind & Soul’ concert series returns…
Shane Warne, the man who made spin sexy again