Peacock’s Pitch Perfect series adds Jameela Jamil to the cast

Jameela Jamil (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Peacock’s Pitch Perfect TV series has added several actors to its growing cast, including Jameela Jamil.

For the uninitiated, the series is set a few years after the last Pitch Perfect film and sees Bumper Allen moving to Germany to revive his music career after one of his songs becomes a hit in Berlin.

The spinoff from the feature film franchise rounds out its cast with Jamil, Sarah Hyland, and Lera Abova. The trio joins previously announced regulars Adam Devine and Flula Borg who return to reprise their roles as Bumper Allen and Piëter Krämer respectively. All three newcomers to the series have connections to both characters.

Jamil has been roped in to play the character of Gisela, “a bombastic and flashy up-and-coming German pop star.” She is “Piëter’s ex-girlfriend and Bumper’s main rival at the German Unity Day concert. She will stop at nothing to beat him to stardom.”

Hyland, on the other hand, will play Heidi, described by Peacock as “Piëter and Bumper’s cheery and slightly odd American assistant. While working on Bumper’s team by day, she secretly harbours dreams of being a singer-songwriter herself and moonlights by performing original songs in a Berlin cabaret.”

Abova is cast to play “Piëter’s sister and a prominent Berlin DJ and music producer. She performs in clubs all over the city as DJ Das Boot. She is as cool as Berlin in December (4.1°C).”

While announcing new cast members, Peacock also shared that filming on the show is set to begin soon in Berlin, Germany. Universal Television is bankrolling the series. Amram serves as writer and showrunner and exec produces.

