Jameela Jamil: The internet is so much harsher on women

Jameela Jamil (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for WE Day)

By: Mohnish Singh

British-Indian-Pakistani actress and activist Jameela Jamil has added another feather to her cap. The Good Place (2016) actress has been credited as the director of the music video for her boyfriend British singer James Blake’s latest single “Famous Last Words” from his new album, Friends That Break Your Heart.

Shortly after the video’s release, Jamil took to social media to reveal that she was initially hesitant to announce her association with the music video, saying that the “internet is so much harsher on women.”

“Because the internet is so much harsher on women, we held back on saying I directed James’ last video. But now that people like the video on its own I can say that I loved dreaming up this idea and then directing it, with my friend Chris, and an amazing crew for James Blake,” she wrote on Twitter.

Blake promptly responded to the tweet and wrote, “You killed it.”

Aside from directing the music video, Jamil also helped produce the song.

She has a number of writing credits on Blake’s fifth studio album. Shortly after the album’s release, Jamil took to social media to slam critics questioning her production credits. “A lot of mostly women insisting I could not possibly have actually worked on my boyfriend’s music, and that he must have just credited me to be nice,” tweeted Jamil in response to the social media critics.

“I was a DJ for eight years and studied music for six years before that. You are part of the problem of why women don’t pursue producing,” she added.

She followed up her statement on Instagram, writing: “An additional hilarious side to this misogyny is that they only don’t believe in my musical input when they love the songs. If they don’t like a song then suddenly, I CAN produce and it’s all my fault, and I produced the whole thing alone!”

Meanwhile, Jameela Jamil next will be seen in the Disney+ series She-Hulk, which is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name.