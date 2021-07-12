Website Logo
  Monday, July 12, 2021
Total Fatalities 408,792 
Total Cases 30,874,376
Today's Fatalities 720
Today's Cases 37,676
Today's Cases 37,676
Entertainment

Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh kick-off shoot

Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh (Photo credit: ALTBalaji)

By: MohnishSingh

After months of speculations, ALTBalaji recently confirmed that a second season to Balaji Telefilms’ much-loved television show Pavitra Rishta was in the works. The show, which aired on ZEE TV from 2009 to 2014, starred actors Ankita Lokhande and late Sushant Singh Rajput in lead roles and made them a household name across India.

Months after the tragic demise of Singh on 14th June, 2020, rumours started doing the rounds that the makers were planning to roll out a second season to Pavitra Rishta to honour the unforgettable memories of the late actor.

On Sunday, ALTBalaji officially confirmed that Pavitra Rishta 2.0 has begun production. The series is set to first premiere on the streaming media platform ZEE5 followed by ALTBalaji.

While Ankita Lokhande returns to reprise her popular character of Archana Deshmukh, television heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh has been roped in to step into the shoes of Manav Deshmukh, which was originally played by Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also making her return from the original cast is veteran actress Usha Nadkarni who plays Savita Deshmukh. Asheema Vardaan and Randeep Rai join the cast to play important characters.

ALTBalaji shared a couple of photos of Lokhande, Sheikh, Nadkarni, Vardaan and Rai from the first day of the shoot of Pavitra Rishta 2.0. “Sometimes in most ordinary lives, we find the most extraordinary love stories! Witness the extraordinary love story of Manav and Archana,” read the caption on the post.

Pavitra Rishta 2.0 will be produced by actor-producer Bhairavi Raichura.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

