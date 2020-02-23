Pavail Gulati says Thappad doesn’t show just one side of the story

Actor Pavail Gulati has worked in a couple of web series and now, he is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film Thappad. The movie stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role and it is directed by Anubhav Sinha.

When we recently met Pavail, we asked him how he is feeling about his big-screen debut, to which the actor said, “It feels fabulous, it feels nerve-racking also. I am very nervous, but Taapsee and Anubhav sir are very confident. Actually, when I am nervous I call up Taapsee and she calms me down. But, I am feeling the luckiest person in the world and I have so much gratitude, love and immense respect for people who have helped me to reach here.”

Thappad is about how things change between a couple when the husband slaps her wife. It talks about domestic violence. When asked Pavail if he was hesitant to take up the role as it is in a grey zone, the actor said, “Yes, there was a hesitation before reading the script. After I read the script, in like 25 pages, I had no hesitation because this wasn’t an out-and-out bad character or a bad guy. After reading the script it completely went away. I was like I would love to be part of this because just the script was so good, and it wasn’t showing the one side of the story which is the best part about it.”

The film is being called an answer to Kabir Singh. When asked Pavail what he has to say about it, the actor said, “People are comparing it because there’s some kind of feeling or resistance towards it. I don’t think we have made this film to answer a film or a question. This film was made because it is very important, and we don’t talk about it. But yes, people are comparing it and saying that this is the other side, maybe, but this was not the attention.”

Thappad also stars Dia Mirza and it is slated to release on 28th Feb 2020.