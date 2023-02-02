Website Logo
  Thursday, February 02, 2023
Bollywood News

Paulo Coelho calls Shah Rukh Khan a ‘king, legend, friend, but above all, great actor;’ recommends this film of the star to ‘those who don’t know him in the West’

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has resumed filming on his next film Jawan, helmed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee Kumar.

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is presently riding high on the humongous success of his latest offering Pathaan (2023), which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in significant roles. The spy thriller, which hit theatres on January 25, has been performing exceptionally well not only in India but all across the world as well, breaking one box office record after another in quick succession.

It is no secret that Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. Several prominent personalities from different walks of life are his admirers and keep showering love on him every now and then.

Now, Paulo Coelho, the acclaimed author of global bestsellers like The Alchemist and Adultery, is all praise about the superstar and his power-packed performance in Pathaan.

He took to his Twitter handle and reshared the video of SRK greeting his fans outside his sprawling residence Mannat in Mumbai after the humongous success of his latest release Pathaan. In the caption, Coelho wrote, “King. Legend. Friend. But above all GREAT ACTOR.”

The author further wrote, “For those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest My name is Khan – and I am not a terrorist.”

It is not the first time that Paulo Coelho has lauded Shah Rukh and his 2011 film My Name Is Khan. On the seventh anniversary of MNIK in 2017, Paulo had written on Twitter, “My Name Is Khan and I am not a terrorist. Congratulations @iamsrk for the 7th anniversary of this wonderful movie!”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has resumed filming on his next film Jawan. Helmed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee Kumar, the upcoming film also stars popular Tamil actress Nayanthara in the lead role. Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover also play pivotal characters in the film. Jawan is slated to hit cinemas on June 2, 2023.

