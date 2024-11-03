Paulig acquires Panesar Foods

By: Eastern Eye Staff

EXPANDING its footprint in the World Foods category, Paulig has acquired Panesar Foods, a prominent UK-based producer of sauces and condiments.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Tipton, Panesar Foods is a family-owned business with three production facilities, employing 308 staff and achieving a turnover of £59 million in the 2023 fiscal year.

This collaboration is expected to accelerate product launches and drive growth in diverse offerings, including sauces, salsas, marinades, dips, and condiments.

“We have collaborated with Panesar Foods for 17 years, and we are very pleased to welcome the company to Paulig,” said Rolf Ladau, CEO of Paulig. “Today, our combined taste expertise and innovation skills unite around a shared ambition: to accelerate our international growth and expand our World Foods offerings.”

Bill Panesar, CEO of Panesar Foods, expressed confidence in the partnership. He said, “As Panesar Foods becomes part of Paulig, I am confident that our ambitions for international growth will be realised, and the business will continue to thrive. We share a strong commitment to innovation and delivering high-quality, flavourful products, and I look forward to bringing even more delicious products to the market, together.”

Jas Panesar, MD of Panesar Foods, echoed, “This partnership will allow us to reach new markets and deliver our authentic World Food flavors to a broader audience. We look forward to combining our passion for quality food with Paulig’s commitment to sustainability and innovation.”

All 308 Panesar employees will transition to Paulig’s team. Financial details of the transaction remain undisclosed.