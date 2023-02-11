Website Logo
  Saturday, February 11, 2023
Paul Rudd says he has never been to India but his whole family ‘loves Indian food’: If there’s one country I really want to visit, it’s India’

Rudd is currently reprising his role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film marks the beginning of the phase 5 of MCU.

Paul Rudd (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Popular Hollywood star Paul Rudd, whose pictures while enjoying an Indian meal with his friend Dan Levy in London went viral some time ago, says that he and his whole family love Indian food.

“I just love Indian food,” Rudd said when reminded about the picture. “Well, I went back to that restaurant quite a few times, as well as a few other Indian restaurants. I live in New York and there are some really good options for Indian food in New York.”

The actor, who is father to son Jack, 17, and daughter Darby, 13, added that her daughter is obsessed with Indian food. “There is something about a good biryani…. ahh and naan. For instance, my daughter, who doesn’t eat anything, would say I want Indian food. My whole family loves it,” he said.

Rudd, who has never been to India before, expressed his desire to visit the country once. “I have never been to India. If there is one country that I have never been to and I really want to visit, it will be India,” he said.

The actor further revealed that once a dear friend of his lived in India for a year in an exchange program and the stay changed his life. “And this has been the case for many years. I’ve never been to India. I have a really dear friend who lived in India for a year, in an exchange program, and it changed his life. So, yes, I want to visit India… This is the great thing about life. There are still places to see, experience to undergo and explore. And India is probably number one for me,” he said.

Rudd is currently reprising his role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film marks the beginning of the phase 5 of MCU.

Produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, the film is scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.

