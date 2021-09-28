Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to shoot a massive song in Mallorca next month

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathan is undoubtedly one of the most awaited upcoming movies. Reportedly, SRK and Deepika are all set to shoot for the film in Spain next month, and a massive song will also be shot during this schedule.

A trade source stated, “The aim is to make Pathan a visual spectacle that no one has seen before, and Siddharth Anand and YRF are leaving no stone unturned to achieve this ambitious goal! Pathan team heads to Spain where they will be shooting in a grand destination like Mallorca, Cadiz (a stunning port city), and Vejer De La Frontera (one of the most picturesque hilltop towns in Europe). The team will be in Spain from October 10th to the 31st.”

“No other Bollywood film has ever shot in these places so audiences, who haven’t been to these expensive and exquisite places, will see them for the first time! Visually these settings will add grandeur and lavishness to the film,” added the source.

It is said that the Om Shanti Om jodi will be presented in a never seen before manner in the track.

The source said, “Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika will also shoot a massive song in Mallorca! It will present the two in their never seen before avatars and it will be the biggest song that people have ever seen in terms of scale and mounting.”

“When you have two of the biggest superstars of the country, you have to create a visual extravaganza like never before and the makers want to do justice to the pairing they have in Pathan. It will be a sensational shoot, to say the least,” the source added.

Pathan will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s big-screen comeback after around four years. Fans of the superstar are eagerly waiting for the movie.