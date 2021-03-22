Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh celebrates World Water Day

THE World Water Day was celebrated on Monday (22) on the banks of river Ganga at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh in partnership with the global Interfaith WASH Alliance (GIWA) Swarovski Waterschools, in association with the Ganga action parivar (GAP) and the Divine Shakti foundation.







On the occasion, Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji and Pujya Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji lead pledge with students, teachers and principals of WaterSchools programmes to protect, preserve and serve water.

Later, a rally around the Parmarth Niketan campus was held, followed by an art competition and stage events.

“The cycle of life is intricately linked to water; it is even, perhaps, embedded in water. From our first nine months swimming in a womb to our ashes being immersed in a sacred river or scattered across the ocean, from the essential nectar we drink to that which turns apple seeds into apple trees, water is an integral part of our very existence,” said Pujya Sadhvi Saraswatiji.







“If we don’t protect this sacred resource it won’t be long until we will have no more water. It is time for us to wake up and realise the time to act is now.”

Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji said: “There was a time when we valued gold, then we valued oil but the time has come when we must value water. Because without water there is no life. I once said during our Hariyali Yatra two years ago that it won’t be long until we need to wear masks. Today, I foresee it won’t be long till we carry oxygen and water cylinders on our backs unless we change our ways.

“We must lead more water and environmental conscious lives protecting our natural resources not just for the next generation but for the NOW generation.”







The GIWA team, under the inspiration and leadership of Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji has been training communities surrounding Rishikesh and in villages on how to lead their own areas towards a Swachhta Kranti or Clean Revolution.

In addition, GIWA through the WaterSchools have been educating students, teachers and principals through a specialised curriculum based on how to value water, sanitation, and hygiene, a statement said.

This programme runs in over 60 schools, and the organisation has been supporting communities by constructing toilets and hand-washing stations for schools around Rishikesh.







GIWA is a humanitarian organization which believes in the power of faith to work with the people and environment and for the people and environment.





