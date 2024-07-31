  • Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Trending Now:  

BADMINTON

Paris 2024: Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen enter last 16

Sindhu defeated Kristin Kuuba of Estonia with scores of 21-5 and 21-10, while Sen triumphed over Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie with scores of 21-18 and 21-12.

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the women’s and men’s singles badminton events at the Paris 2024 Olympics. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

INDIAN badminton players PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen advanced to the pre-quarterfinals (last 16) of the women’s and men’s singles events at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Sindhu, aiming for a third Olympic medal, defeated Kristin Kuuba of Estonia 21-5, 21-10 in her second Group M match. Sen triumphed over Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie, world number 4, with a score of 21-18, 21-12.

“I think it was a tough match today, happy with the way I played,” said Sen, currently ranked 22 in the world. “Yes, definitely (gold is in sight). I think the last few months the form has been really good. There have been ups and downs, but overall, I was in good shape in the last few months, and especially while playing here in the French Open, I found my momentum and form. I was just trying to build up for a good event and I’m really pumped up to fight every match and every point.”

Sen is set to face world number 13 HS Prannoy in an all-Indian contest. Sindhu is likely to compete against world number 9 Chinese player He Bingjiao, against whom she has a record of nine wins and 11 losses. Sindhu had beaten Bingjiao during her bronze medal run at the Tokyo Games. Prannoy will face Vietnam’s Le Duc Phat later in the day.

Sen, a 2021 world championships bronze medallist, showed strategic skill and maturity against Christie. He focused on keeping the shuttle flat and targeting Christie’s weak forehand. Christie tried to slow down the rallies and used cross-court shots to challenge Sen.

In the first game, Christie led 5-0 and later 8-2, but Sen regrouped, keeping the shuttle flat and capitalising on Christie’s mistakes. Sen gained a 7-8 score before a forehand smash gave him a one-point lead. Sen engaged Christie in fast exchanges, eventually winning 14-12, before Christie slowed the pace with a rally and tied the game at 16-16. Christie took an 18-16 lead, but Sen’s straight smash and Christie’s wide shot tied the score at 18-18. Sen won the game point with a flat push and a behind-the-back return.

After the change of sides, Sen made judgement errors, tying the score at 3-3. He then increased the tempo, moving to a 10-5 lead. Christie made more errors, allowing Sen to reach 18-12. Sen won the match after Christie sent the shuttle to the net.

Earlier, Sindhu topped her group with a win over Kuuba in 33 minutes. “It was important for me to top the group. I would be playing against He Bingjiao mostly. I hope I take this confidence and go forward. It’s not going to be easy, especially in the next coming rounds, so I have to be prepared and be 100 per cent,” said Sindhu.

Sindhu, seeking to become the first Indian to win three Olympic medals, won the opening game against Kuuba in 14 minutes. Kuuba challenged Sindhu in the second game but ultimately could not match Sindhu’s performance. Sindhu’s cross-court smashes gave her a 15-6 lead, ending the match as Kuuba saved two match points before surrendering.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Stories
Sports

Satwik-Chirag pair achieves career-best world no. 2 ranking
Sports

Belief helps HS Prannoy end six-year drought
BADMINTON

PV Sindhu crashes out of All England Championships
BADMINTON

India’s Prannoy seals historic Thomas Cup badminton finals berth
BADMINTON

PV Sindhu clinches women’s singles title at Swiss Open
BADMINTON

Lakshaya Sen stuns world number three Antonsen
BADMINTON

Lakshya Sen wins Covid-hit India Open finals
BADMINTON

Kidambi, six others out of India Open with Covid
BADMINTON

Nehwal ready to fight back after injuries nightmare
BADMINTON

Srikanth assured of first medal, Sindhu crashes out of World Championships
BADMINTON

Saina pulls out of World Championships due to multiple injuries
BADMINTON

PV Sindhu becomes first Indian woman to win two individual medals at Olympics
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Paris Olympics 2024
Medal Table
Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
Great Britain 2 5 3 10
India 0 0 2 2
Pakistan 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0
Most Popular
Man gets life for killing wife and dumping body in…
PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen Paris 2024: Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen enter…
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son recovering after bike accident
Reviews of Manfradytrade: features of the broker platform
Tax representational Husband and wife company directors banned for over £30m tax…
Made in heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala ‘Made in Heaven’ star eagerly awaits season 3 announcement
Sponsored Feature
‘Education always has value… it opens up your mind’