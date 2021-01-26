Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina to get a direct-to-digital release? - EasternEye
Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina to get a direct-to-digital release?


Parineeti Chopra (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
By Murtuza Iqbal



A few days ago, it was announced that Parineeti Chopra starrer The Girl On The Train will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Netflix on 26th February 2021. And now, according to a report in Mid-day, Parineeti starrer Saina, which is a biopic on Saina Nehwal, might also get an OTT release.

A source told the tabloid, “Saina was slated to hit theatres last summer, but the plans came to a halt because of the pandemic. Now, the makers have again begun discussions about its release. Considering theatres are functioning at 50 percent occupancy, they are considering an OTT release. A final call has yet to be taken.”

While talking about the OTT release, Shubhrajyoti Barat, who plays the role of Saina’s father in the film, told the tabloid, “The video-streaming platforms are an effective option. That said, these decisions are best left to the producers. The film may release in the next few months. Personally, I would love to see Saina in theatres.”



Before Parineeti, Shraddha Kapoor was supposed to play the role of Saina Nehwal in the biopic. However, she later opted out of the film, and Parineeti was roped in.

 

View this post on Instagram

 



A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Parineeti underwent training in badminton for her role in the film, and she used to post pictures and videos from the training on Instagram.



Directed by Amole Gupte, Saina was slated to release in 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Talking about other films of Parineeti, apart from The Girl On The Train and Saina, she has movies like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Animal in her kitty. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was slated to release in March 2020, but it was postponed, and the makers have not yet announced the new release date of the film.










