FIFA World Cup: Paraguay stun Germany as Brazil and Morocco reach last 16

Highlights:

Paraguay knock Germany out on penalties after a 1-1 draw

Brazil beat Japan 2-1 with a 95th-minute winner from Gabriel Martinelli

Morocco overcome the Netherlands in a dramatic shoot-out

Germany lose their first-ever World Cup penalty shoot-out

PARAGUAY knocked four-time champions Germany out of the World Cup on Monday, while Brazil and Morocco also booked their places in the last 16 after hard-fought wins.

Germany's hopes of a deep run ended at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough as they suffered their first defeat in a World Cup penalty shoot-out.

Paraguay won after a dramatic contest, while Brazil came from behind to beat Japan 2-1 with an injury-time winner. Morocco also progressed after defeating the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time in Monterrey.

Orlando Gill was Paraguay's hero in the shoot-out, saving penalties from Kai Havertz and Nick Woltemade to put his side in control.

Paraguay missed two chances to seal victory before Jose Canale converted the winning penalty after Germany's Jonathan Tah sent his effort over the bar.

Germany had won all four of their previous World Cup penalty shoot-outs since the 1982 finals in Spain.

"Obviously, we analysed every player and every detail of the penalty-takers," 'keeper Gill said afterwards. "Thank God I was able to save two penalties. This is a privilege; we eliminated a champion."

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, who remained on the bench after the defeat, said: "We didn't do enough today."

The match ended 1-1 after extra time. Tah had a headed goal ruled out after a VAR review.

Earlier, Julio Enciso gave Paraguay the lead in the 42nd minute before Arsenal forward Havertz equalised nine minutes into the second half.

Paraguay will face either France or Sweden in the last 16. The two teams play on Tuesday.

Brazil leave it late

Brazil needed a 95th-minute winner from Gabriel Martinelli to beat Japan 2-1 in Houston and secure a place in the last 16.

Japan had gone ahead in the 29th minute through Kaishu Sano, whose counter-attacking goal put his side on course for an upset.

Brazil levelled in the 56th minute when Casemiro headed home at the far post from a curling cross by Gabriel Magalhaes.

Japan looked set to force extra time before Ao Tanaka lost possession on the edge of the area in injury time. The ball fell to Martinelli, who took a touch before scoring the winner.

"I can't find the words to describe the joy in my heart. Seeing all those fans on their feet, my parents, my friends... I can't explain it," said Martinelli.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said his players could leave the tournament with pride.

"Even people who don't really know or pay much attention to football have come to see that Japan is fighting to become world champion and is growing and challenging itself," Moriyasu said.

Brazil will meet either Ivory Coast or Norway in the last 16.

Morocco win on penalties

Morocco set up a last-16 meeting with co-hosts Canada on Saturday after beating the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties in Monterrey. The match had ended 1-1 after extra time.

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou made the key save by stopping the Netherlands' fifth penalty from Crysencio Summerville before striker Ismael Saibari converted the winning spot-kick for the Atlas Lions.

The Netherlands had looked set to go through after Cody Gakpo, playing two days after his partner confirmed the death of the couple's unborn son, put them 1-0 ahead in the 72nd minute.

But Issa Diop headed in an equaliser in stoppage time to make it 1-1 and take the game into extra time and then penalties.

"We needed calm and to realise our abilities," Morocco coach Mohammed Ouahbi said. "We deserved to qualify. Sometimes you have to accept winning in this way when it is a knockout match."

Dutch coach Ronald Koeman said his side had failed to hold on to their lead.

"Maybe at times Morocco had the better opportunities, the most dangerous moments, but we were leading and they didn't really see a solution," Koeman said.

"Then there was a lucky assist that scored a goal, and that's obviously even more bitter when it's in injury time."

(With inputs fom agencies)