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Jarell Quansah: Arsenal chase the defender Thomas Tuchel rates above Trent Alexander-Arnold

Quansah has been in talks territory before, leaving Liverpool for Bayer Leverkusen just over a year ago. Now Arsenal are the ones knocking, and England's manager has already said the quiet part out loud

Jarell Quansah

Jarell Quansah

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Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokAug 14, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Highlights:

  • Arsenal are in talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a possible deal for England defender Jarell Quansah.
  • Quansah made Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad as a right-back option this summer, chosen ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold.
  • Leverkusen paid Liverpool £30m for Quansah last July and are reportedly reluctant to sell, with four years left on his contract and a Liverpool buy-back clause still attached.
Jarell Quansah at a glance
Age23 (born 29 January 2003)
PositionCentre-back, right of a back three, right-back
ClubBayer Leverkusen (since July 2025)
Fee paid by Leverkusen£30m
Contract remaining4 years
England debut16 November 2025, vs Albania
World Cup 20263 appearances
Buy-back clauseHeld by Liverpool

Arsenal are exploring a move for Jarell Quansah, opening talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a defender Mikel Arteta sees as cover for two problem positions at once. Quansah only left Liverpool for Germany last summer, in a £30m deal, and has spent the time since turning himself into one of Thomas Tuchel's trusted England options.

That last part is the detail worth sitting with. When Tuchel needed a right-back for this year's World Cup, he picked Quansah over Trent Alexander-Arnold..

Why Arsenal need him now

William Saliba is injured, Jurrien Timber is still working back from a groin problem that's kept him out since March, and Ben White's injury record speaks for itself. Arsenal's own numbers make the gap obvious: their win rate drops from 68 per cent with Saliba starting to 50 per cent without him. Cristhian Mosquera was forced to fill in at right-back out of position in the Champions League final defeat in Budapest, and conceded a penalty doing it.

Ezri Konsa had also been on Arsenal's list, but Aston Villa's asking price is reportedly too steep for a 28-year-old. At 23, Quansah offers something Konsa doesn't: genuine versatility across both problem positions, at a stage of his career where his value should still be rising rather than about to peak.

The Trent detail, and why it's not just speculation

Quansah is a centre-back by background, but spent last season on the right of a back three at Leverkusen, often drifting into a position that functions like a traditional right-back in the Bundesliga. That was enough to earn him a place in Tuchel's World Cup squad as a right-back option, and Tuchel hasn't been shy about where that leaves Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order.

Speaking to Bundesliga's official site, Tuchel praised Quansah's height, pace and composure in possession, adding plainly: "he's slightly ahead" of Alexander-Arnold. Quansah made his senior England debut against Albania in November 2025, and went on to play three matches at this summer's World Cup.

Arsenal's own full-back role isn't quite that traditional shape, though. Timber and Riccardo Calafiori are frequently asked to invert into midfield, sometimes ending up as auxiliary forwards rather than defenders. Arteta has shown before he can accommodate a more orthodox defensive full-back in that system too, having used another former Leverkusen player, Piero Hincapie, in a similar role.

The tribute nobody who watched it forgot

Quansah's first season in Germany produced 44 appearances and a goal on his Bundesliga debut, scored in a 2-1 defeat to Hoffenheim. He marked it with a tribute to Diogo Jota, his former Liverpool team-mate. It's the kind of detail that says as much about the player as any stat sheet does.

What's actually standing in the way

Leverkusen are reportedly reluctant to let him go, pleased with both his performances and how quickly he's settled into life in Germany. Arsenal are likely to have to pay well above the £30m Leverkusen paid Liverpool for him just over a year ago, with four years still left on his contract giving the German club little pressure to sell cheaply. Liverpool, for their part, retain a buy-back clause from the original deal, adding a third interested party to a negotiation that's only just begun.


jarell quansah transferarsenal jarell quansahjarell quansah arsenal transferquansah vs trent alexander-arnoldjarell quansah
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Kim Kardashian's SKIMS opens on Regent Street, in the same country her love life won't stop making headlines

Kim Kardashian attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

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Kim Kardashian's SKIMS opens on Regent Street, in the same country her love life won't stop making headlines

Key Highlights:

  • SKIMS has opened its first European flagship store, a 12,000 square foot site on London's Regent Street, its biggest single move into the UK market to date.
  • The store was designed by Rafael de Cárdenas, the same architect behind SKIMS' New York flagship, and features a nude sculpture by longtime collaborator Vanessa Beecroft.
  • The opening lands in the same summer Kardashian's relationship with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has been playing out publicly across Britain, from the Cotswolds to a shared trip through Tokyo.
There are a handful of people on earth whose store openings and whose love lives both make global news in the same breath. Kim Kardashian is one of them, and this summer, both have happened in the same country at the same time.
SKIMS, the shapewear brand she built into a multi-billion-dollar label, has just opened its first flagship store outside America, taking over a 12,000 square foot corner site on Regent Street. It's a genuine landmark for the brand. It's also, almost incidentally, happening in the exact country where her relationship with Lewis Hamilton has been playing out in public for months.

What does the store actually feel like inside?

Walk in, and the first thing you see is a towering nude sculpture by artist Vanessa Beecroft, lit from above by an oversized ceiling disc, framed by curved walls in the same fleshy, neutral tones SKIMS uses on its packaging. It's the kind of entrance built for a photo, and it's clearly meant to be one. The rest of the two-level store follows the same language throughout: soft curves, cream and beige everywhere, cabinets rounded enough to double as seats. It was designed by Rafael de Cárdenas, the same studio behind SKIMS' Fifth Avenue flagship in New York, so the London store deliberately echoes that one rather than starting from scratch.
Kardashian called London "one of the most inspiring fashion cities" in a statement marking the opening, and the choice to make it SKIMS' first flagship outside America wasn't accidental. Inside, shoppers get access to the brand's full UK range in one place for the first time, shapewear, loungewear, menswear, and the NikeSKIMS collaboration line, rather than piecing it together online.

Why has she been so visible in Britain this year?

Because the store isn't the only reason. Kardashian's relationship with Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton became public in February, and since then the pair have been photographed together at a private members' club in the Cotswolds, walking arm in arm through Tokyo, and browsing a Vivienne Westwood store on the same trip. It's the kind of relationship that seems to generate a new set of paparazzi photos every few weeks, in a different country each time.
Not everyone is convinced it's as simple as it looks. Some entertainment outlets have reported anonymous claims that the relationship functions partly as a "showmance," a strategically timed pairing rather than a purely private one. Neither Kardashian nor Hamilton has addressed that characterisation directly, and the two have a longer history than the recent headlines suggest, having first been photographed together at a London awards show back in 2014, years before either was linked to the other romantically.
SKIMS Regent Street, at a glance
Location245-247 Regent Street, London
Size12,000 sq ft, two levels
DesignerRafael de Cárdenas
Notable featureNude sculpture by Vanessa Beecroft
SignificanceSKIMS' first flagship store outside the US
Product rangeShapewear, loungewear, menswear, NikeSKIMS

Is any of this actually connected?

Not officially. There's no suggestion the store opening and the relationship were planned to overlap, and SKIMS has been building toward a European flagship since at least 2021, when a smaller Paris pop-up tested the same visual identity on a much smaller scale. But the coincidence is hard to ignore: for a few months this year, the two most-photographed parts of Kim Kardashian's life, the brand she built and the relationship everyone's trying to decode, have both been unfolding on the same small island, a few hundred miles apart from each other at most.

For a woman whose entire career has run on being watched, Britain's had an unusually good seat this year.