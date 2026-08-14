Forbes fires top editor after $6m payment exposes a serious editorial conflict

Randall Lane had been Forbes’ top editor since 2017.

The payment came from Shook Research founder RJ Shook, whose company works with Forbes on wealth adviser rankings.

Forbes’ editorial standards prohibit staff from accepting compensation or favours from people and companies featured in its coverage.

Forbes has lost one of its most senior editorial figures after discovering that its former top editor Randall Lane received $6m from the founder of a company that has a business relationship with the magazine.

Lane, 58, left Forbes in July after nearly 16 years at the publication, including almost a decade as editor and chief content officer. The New York Times reported on August 12 that he had received the payment from RJ Shook, founder of Shook Research.

The money reportedly changed hands after Shook sold a majority stake in his company to private equity firm PPC Enterprises in August 2025. The payment was subsequently uncovered when the new owner reviewed emails at Shook Research and informed Forbes, according to the report.

The connection matters because Shook Research has worked with Forbes since 2016 on rankings of wealth advisers and wealth management teams. Its website currently lists 12 rankings produced in partnership with Forbes.

That leaves a fairly obvious question hanging over the case: how can an editor overseeing a publication's journalism accept millions from the founder of a company with an established commercial relationship with that publication?

Lane has said the money was a gift linked to advice he had provided Shook over the years.

In a statement to The New York Times, Lane reportedly said he had made a mistake and accepted responsibility for not disclosing the payment. He described the failure to disclose it as a serious error in judgement and said he deeply regretted losing his job and team.

The rule was already written down

The issue is particularly sensitive because Forbes did not appear to be operating without an ethical rule covering this kind of situation.

Its editorial values and standards state that staff members and contributors are prohibited from accepting compensation, privileges or favours from people, companies or groups featured in their coverage.

The $6m payment therefore raises questions not only about disclosure but about the distance that journalists and senior editorial executives are expected to maintain from people and companies connected to their work.

An internal email dated July 23, reviewed by the Associated Press, confirmed that Lane no longer worked for Forbes but did not explain why he had left.

A person working at Forbes reportedly told the AP that staff learned the apparent reason for his departure only after reading The New York Times report. Forbes subsequently told staff that it could not comment further.

It remains unclear why Shook made the payment or precisely what advice Lane provided in return.

What is known is the size of the transaction and the relationship between the two businesses.

Forbes is an influential name in business journalism, having been founded in 1917 and building its reputation around corporate America, wealthy entrepreneurs and major business figures. Its rankings are also an important part of its commercial publishing operation.

That makes the distinction between editorial judgement and commercial relationships particularly important.

The controversy arrives at a difficult time for the wider media industry. Trust in journalism remains under pressure in the US, with 57 per cent of Americans saying they had low confidence in journalists to act in the public's best interests, according to a Pew Research Center analysis published in February.

The Lane case does not establish that any Forbes ranking or article was influenced by the payment. There is no evidence in the material provided that the $6m affected editorial decisions.

But that is precisely why disclosure rules exist.

Even where there is no proven editorial influence, a private payment of that size from the founder of a company doing business with a publication can create a conflict that readers would reasonably expect to know about.

For Forbes, the immediate decision has been made: Lane is no longer with the company.

The harder question for the publication is what this episode does to the credibility of the rules designed to keep its journalism separate from the commercial relationships surrounding it.